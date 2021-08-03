Japan will only hospitalise most serious COVID-19 cases as infections surge

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan will focus on hospitalising
patients who are seriously ill with COVID-19 and those at risk
of becoming so while others isolate at home, officials said,
amid worries about a strained medical system as cases surge in
Olympics host city Tokyo.
The country has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases,
and is recording more than 10,000 daily new infections
nationwide. Tokyo had a record high of 4,058 on Saturday.
Fewer elderly people, most of whom are vaccinated, are
getting infected, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told
reporters.
"On the other hand, infections of younger people are
increasing and people in their 40s and 50s with severe symptoms
are rising," he said. "With people also being admitted to
hospital with heat stroke, some people are not able to
immediately get admitted and are recovering at home."
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, announcing the change on
Monday, said the government would ensure that people isolating
at home can be hospitalised if necessary.
Previous policy had focused on hospitalising a broader
category of high-risk patients.
Some worry the shift could lead to more deaths, and
opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yukio
Edano blasted change.
"They call it in-home treatment but it's actually in-home
abandonment," NHK public TV quoted him as saying.
Japan on Monday expanded its state of emergency to include
three prefectures near Tokyo and the western prefecture of
Osaka. An existing emergency in Tokyo - its fourth since the
pandemic began - and Okinawa is now set to last through Aug. 31.
The country has avoided a devastating outbreak of the virus,
with about 932,000 total cases and just over 15,000 deaths as of
Sunday.
But it is now struggling to contain the highly transmissible
Delta variant even as the public grows weary of mostly voluntary
limits on their activities and the vaccination rollout lags.
Just under 30% of the population is fully vaccinated,
including three-quarters of those 65 and over.
Nearly 70% of hospital beds for seriously ill COVID-19
patients were filled as of Sunday, Tokyo data showed.
According to health ministry guidelines, seriously ill
patients are defined as those needing admission to Intensive
Care Units (ICU) or artificial respirators.
The Tokyo Shimbun newspaper said 12,000 patients were
isolating at home, a 12-fold increase in the past month.
Suga and Olympics organisers say there is no link between
the July 23-Aug. 8 Summer Games and the sharp increase in cases.
Medical experts, however, have said holding the Olympics sent a
confusing message about the need to stay home, contributing to
the rise.
Unlike the voluntary restrictions and low vaccination rates
elsewhere in Japan, more than 80% of the people in the Olympic
village in Tokyo for athletes and coaches are vaccinated,
testing is compulsory and movement is curtailed.
Organisers on Tuesday announced 18 new Games-related
COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 294.
