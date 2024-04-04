Stock market news
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks May Gain as Powell Reiterates Room for Rate Cuts This Year
Tropical forest loss eased in 2023 but threats remain, analysis shows
Rupee may slide to record low despite dollar fall post Powell's comments
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 11 PM ET
Australia, NZ currencies rebound as US dollar skids ahead of payrolls
Rupee may slide to record low despite dollar fall post Powell's comments
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee may drop to a record low at the open on Thursday despite Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's indication that there was room for rate cuts this year, which triggered a drop in the dollar index.
Activist Oasis calls on Japanese cosmetics firm Kao to cut underperforming brands
Thai c.bank seen cutting rates 50 bps this year, bond market survey shows
SK Hynix Shares Climb After $3.87 Billion AI Chip Facility Investment in U.S.
- Stock
- Stock market news
- Economy
- Japan won't intervene unless yen slides below 155, says ex-FX diplomat Watanabe