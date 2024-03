TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday the administration would not rule out any options to counter against excessive currency moves.

The government is watching currency moves with a high sense of urgency, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters, after the yen slid to a 34-year low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)