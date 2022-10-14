Advanced search
Japan would decide appropriately on any excess yen moves -ruling coalition party official

10/14/2022 | 04:03am EDT
Illustration picture of Japanese yen coins and banknotes

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan would decide appropriately on whether to intervene to stem any excess yen weakening, a senior lawmaker in the country's ruling coalition party said on Friday, as the Japanese currency slumped to a 32-year low against the dollar.

Keiichi Ishii, secretary general of Komeito party, an ally of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, made the comment hours after Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated the government's readiness to take "appropriate action" at the Group of 20 financial leaders' meeting in Washington.

The yen tumbled overnight to a 32-year low, driven by news that U.S. data showed consumer inflation at 8.2%, bolstering views that the Federal Reserve would keep on raising rates for longer, further hitting the value of Japan's currency.

Ishii said that Japan needs to monitor the yen, which is at historically weak level, with a strong sense of urgency.

"Whether a weak yen or a strong yen, excess forex moves will have a very bad impact on the economy," Ishii told a news briefing.

(Reporting by Shinichi Uchida, writing by Kaori Kaneko, editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.55% 93.24 Delayed Quote.9.36%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.15% 166.717 Delayed Quote.2.69%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.03% 1.13028 Delayed Quote.-18.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.21% 107.295 Delayed Quote.16.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.727 Delayed Quote.-8.41%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.12% 144.036 Delayed Quote.8.13%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 0.9764 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.09% 1.789965 Delayed Quote.15.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.25% 0.01214 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.31% 0.676 Delayed Quote.-13.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.50% 83.438 Delayed Quote.3.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.38% 0.56568 Delayed Quote.-18.34%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.13% 147.494 Delayed Quote.26.78%
