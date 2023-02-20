Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan yields tick higher after spike in U.S. peers; BOJ in focus

02/20/2023 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields ticked higher on Monday following spikes in Treasury yields last week, as investors bet on higher U.S. interest rates for longer.

Still, market participants were cautious ahead of a week packed with Federal Reserve speakers and U.S. data, and culminating in parliamentary testimony by the incoming Bank of Japan leadership team on Friday.

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to -0.045%, while the five-year yield added 0.5 basis point to 0.215%, a one-month peak.

The 20-year yield gained 1 basis point to 1.320%, and the the 30-year yield advanced 0.5 basis point to 1.490%.

The 10-year yield was flat at 0.50%, the policy ceiling under the BOJ's yield curve controls.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures, however, rose a muted 0.04 yen to 146.65.

While BOJ Governor nominee Kazuo Ueda has shown himself so far to be a policy dove, investors still expect an end to YCC during his tenure, which is due to start in April.

Data from the Japan Securities Dealers Association on Monday showed that foreign investors sold the most JGBs in January on record at 4.119 trillion yen ($30.71 billion). Japanese insurers were also record sellers of superlong bonds, amounting to 446.2 billion yen.

The selling came in a month when markets were speculating on another loosening, or even abandonment, of YCC, but with the BOJ instead maintaining policy settings at their meeting, the latter part of January likely saw some bonds being bought back, analysts said.

The big buyer in the month was an opaque category called "Others," which snapped up 9.7 trillion yen.

"There could be a variety of other entities, but it's safe to assume that the bulk of that is the BOJ," said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management. ($1 = 134.1100 yen) (Reporting by Kevin Buckland, additional reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.02% 92.566 Delayed Quote.3.30%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.00% 161.491 Delayed Quote.1.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.01% 99.54 Delayed Quote.2.88%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.03% 143.444 Delayed Quote.2.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.14% 1.622428 Delayed Quote.2.27%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.00% 83.694 Delayed Quote.0.64%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.28% 6000 Delayed Quote.11.86%
SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC. 1.56% 4961 Delayed Quote.6.47%
TOMO HOLDINGS LIMITED -12.77% 2.8 Delayed Quote.-43.68%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.14% 134.075 Delayed Quote.2.30%
Latest news "Economy"
02:41aCountries gather to thrash out U.N. ocean protection treaty
RE
02:38aChina says will never accept U.S. pointing fingers at Sino-Russia relations
RE
02:21aHead of Sudanese paramilitary force says still committed to single army
RE
02:21aRussian rouble extends recovery from near 10-month low vs dollar
RE
02:21aBurkina Faso marks official end of French military operations on its soil
RE
02:21aJapan yields tick higher after spike in U.S. peers; BOJ in focus
RE
02:19aSouth Africa's Eskom ramps up power cuts to 'Stage 6'
RE
02:18aMaersk divests logistics sites in Russia
RE
02:15aAmplats annual profit down 38% after delayed smelter rebuild
RE
02:13aSouth African rand steady; fiscal policy in focus this week
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta launches subscription service priced at $11.99 a month
2Russia condemns Israeli strike on Damascus
3TPG acquires Malaysian education assets from KV Asia
4China refines capital and risk management of commercial banks
5U.S. plans new sanctions on Russia, targets key industries -Bloomberg N..

HOT NEWS