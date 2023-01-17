Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan yields top BOJ cap for third day on eve of crucial policy decision

01/17/2023 | 03:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Japanese 10-year government bond yields topped the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy ceiling for a third straight session on Tuesday amid swirling speculation that policymakers could tweak stimulus settings when a two-day meeting wraps up on Wednesday.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.505% as of 0820 GMT, although only one trade had been executed so far at 0136 GMT.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures advanced just 0.2 yen to end the session at 144.84, making marginal gains for a second day after dipping to the lowest since April 2014 on Friday.

"There is a strong cautiousness about taking fresh positions ahead of tomorrow," said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "The market is thin."

Each day has been progressively calmer, with the benchmark yield hitting 0.51% on Monday, following a tumultuous Friday when it surged to a 7 1/2-year peak of 0.545%. On those days, however, it was eventually corralled back to 0.5% by a wave of emergency BOJ purchase operations totalling some 10 trillion yen ($77.81 billion).

So far this month, the central bank has snapped up more than 17 trillion yen in debt, an unprecedented amount that calls into question the sustainability of the programme.

The stakes are extremely high for Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his colleagues, with speculators waiting to sniff out any hint that the central bank is headed for the exit door after decades of stimulus.

Bond bears have been on the attack since the central bank unexpectedly doubled the 10-year yield band to 50 basis points either side of zero last month, despite Kuroda's insistence that the move was aimed at improving market function and not a rollback of stimulus.

The current meeting is the penultimate one for Kuroda - who orchestrated Japan's ultra-easy policy - before his retirement at the start of April. His last is on March 9-10.

Many market watchers still expect yield curve controls (YCC) will persist until Kuroda's successor is in place, but they are not willing to discount the chance of more tweaks in the meantime.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley's Muguruma says the BOJ won't want to rock the boat too much in the final quarter of Japan's fiscal year - when investors will need to soon close their books - and will wait until the April-June quarter.

"There's not much left for the BOJ to do except abandon the YCC framework," Muguruma said. ($1 = 128.5100 yen) (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Jamie Freed and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.08% 89.46 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.23% 157.051 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.00% 95.79 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.13% 139.177 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.03% 1.574704 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC 0.17% 950.6 Delayed Quote.6.75%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.25% 91.66 Delayed Quote.7.81%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.36% 82.292 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.05% 128.463 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
Latest news "Economy"
04:00aGerman economy expected to shrink by 0.3% in 2023 - bdi industry…
RE
04:00aMost British firms track race, ethnicity data but targets still lacking - study
RE
04:00aBdi president: mild recessionary tendencies will predominate at…
RE
04:00aBdi: see real 1% increase in german exports of goods and service…
RE
04:00aGerman economy expected to contract slightly in 2023 - BDI
RE
03:55aOcado slide weighs on FTSE 100
RE
03:54aUK pay growth speeds up again as BoE frets about inflation
RE
03:49aChina's reopening fuels global growth optimism, Davos panel says
RE
03:47aMadagascar solar firm secures funding to connect 50,000 households
RE
03:45aExperian third-quarter revenue rises on steady demand for loans
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft to expand ChatGPT access as OpenAI investment rumors swirl
2French transport minister reassures over petrol supplies as strike loom..
3Copper dips as weak China growth highlights demand challenge
4Indonesia close to EV deals with BYD Group and Tesla - minister
5Activist investor Ryan Cohen builds stake in Alibaba -WSJ

HOT NEWS