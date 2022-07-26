Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japanese Emperor Emeritus diagnosed with heart failure, condition improved

07/26/2022 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Emperor Akihito, flanked by Imperial Household Agency officials carrying two of the so-called Three Sacred Treasures of Japan, leaves the main sanctuary as he visits the Inner shrine of the Ise Jingu shrine in Ise, Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito, father of the current emperor, received a diagnosis of heart failure last month but his condition has improved under treatment, an official at the Imperial Household Agency (IHA) said on Tuesday.

Akihito, 88, stepped down in 2019 in the first abdication of a Japanese emperor for two centuries, saying he was not sure he was still up to the demands of the job.

Heart failure is a condition in which the heart muscle does not pump blood as well as it should and can be treated. It differs from a heart attack where blood flow to the heart is suddenly blocked.

Akihito was diagnosed with heart failure due to a faulty heart valve at the end of June and has been undergoing treatment with medication and through restricting activity and fluid intake since then, an IHA official said.

"Currently he is living life as usual," the official added.

Akihito, the son of Emperor Hirohito, spent much of his reign working to heal the wounds of a war waged across Asia in his father's name, as well as bringing the monarchy closer to ordinary citizens.

He marked the 70th anniversary of World War Two's end in 2015 with an expression of "deep remorse", a departure from previous remarks, that was seen by some as an effort to cement a legacy of pacifism under threat from conservative Japanese nationalists.

"Looking back at the past, together with deep remorse over the war, I pray that this tragedy of war will not be repeated and together with the people, express my deep condolences for those who fell in battle and in the ravages of war," he said on Aug. 15, 2015, the 70th anniversary of the war's end.

A scientist by avocation, Akihito was the first heir in the Japanese imperial family to marry a commoner, Empress Emerita Michiko, whom he met on a tennis court.

Akihito and Michiko were warmly regarded for their role in comforting the public in tough times, as when they knelt to talk to people at shelters after disasters, an action seen as bringing them closer to the people.

Akihito also made an unprecedented TV address to the nation after a March 2011 earthquake and tsunami sparked a nuclear crisis and devastated much of northeast Japan, leaving nearly 20,000 people dead.

Heart failure describes a gradual weakening of the heart muscle and is a very common diagnosis, particularly among the elderly, said Gautam Deshpande, a doctor of internal medicine at St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo.

"It's a very, very liveable condition," said Deshpande. "It's absolutely not surprising for an on-the-go guy and at 88 years old."

(Reporting by Elaine Lies and Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26aTaiwan president oversees drills on warship, lauds determination for defence
RE
03:25aUnilever's Reorganization Seems to be Progressing Well, RBC Says
DJ
03:16aS.Africa's Kumba Iron Ore half-year profit falls 50%
RE
03:15aDAVID JONES : South Africa's Woolworths annual sales helped by second-half improvement
RE
03:14aMARKETMIND : Earnings to the rescue?
RE
03:11aS.Korea nominates pro-govt economist as c.bank board member
RE
03:08aJapanese Emperor Emeritus diagnosed with heart failure, condition improved
RE
03:02aFTSE 100 to Edge Higher After Mainly Upbeat Asia Trading
DJ
03:00aS.Korean shares hit one-month high on upbeat GDP data
RE
02:59aThai finance ministry keeps 2022 GDP growth outlook despite inflation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-U.S. LNG exports to Europe on track to surpass Biden promise
2Cryptoverse: What crisis? Venture capitalists bet big on crypto
3EU countries seek deal on weakened plan to cut winter gas use
4China's Alibaba to apply for primary listing in Hong Kong
5SIEMENS AG : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS