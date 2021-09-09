Log in
Japanese Pet and Animal Brands Sweep World Branding Awards Animalis Edition 2021 Awards

09/09/2021 | 05:02am EDT
The prestigious World Branding Awards, the ultimate global brand recognition accolade – now in its 13th edition, saw 150 brands from 41 countries named “Brand of the Year” in a first-ever virtual awards ceremony held today. The brands were nominated by over 115,000 consumers from six continents for the special biennial Animalis edition which focuses on awarding the best pet and animal brands from around the world.

Animal Planet, BuddyRest, FRONTLINE, KONG, ORIJEN, Pedigree, Petplan, PURINA Friskies, Rogz, Tetra, and Whiskas, amongst others, were proudly announced as this year’s Global Tier winners.

Regional Tier winners included Vitakraft and zooplus (Germany), Happi Doggy and Kit Cat (Singapore), and PetSmart (USA), amongst others.

Celebrated National Tier winners from Japan include CIAO (Cat Food – Can/Pouch), Hikari (Fish Food), PETIO (Meaty Treats), Vita-One (Dog Food – Dry/Kibble), and the University of Tokyo (Veterinary Science), amongst others.

Special mention was also given to Aqua Design Amano (Japan) for clinching the Regional Tier award in the Aquariums category.

Winners are uniquely judged through three streams: brand valuation, consumer market research, and public online voting. Seventy percent of the scoring process comes from consumer votes.

“The Animalis Edition of the Awards honours the best brands in the animal and pet industries around the world and recognises those who have remained at the forefront of consumers’ minds. Given the challenges the global pandemic has caused to businesses, it is an astounding success, to say the least,” said Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum.

“Brands that win show that they have set the standard for what is expected of other pet and animal brands to be at the top of their game,” said Danny Pek, Chief Executive of the Forum.

The award ceremony saw entrepreneur, Lara Morgan, and media vet, Joe Inglis, deliver keynote speeches to guests.

Now in its eighth year, the awards are organised by the World Branding Forum, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing branding standards.

For more information and the full list of winners, visit awards.brandingforum.org.

About the World Branding Forum

The World Branding Forum (WBF) is a registered global non-profit organisation. Its aims and activities are to raise the standards in branding for the good of the industry as well as consumers. The WBF produces, manages and supports a wide range of programmes covering research, development, education, recognition, networking and outreach. For more information, visit brandingforum.org.


© Business Wire 2021
