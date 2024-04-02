STORY: Kenji Tanaka creates intricate paper models of Formula One cars

The artist comes from the town of Suzuka, host of the Japanese Grand Prix

(Kenji Tanaka, Ise Katagami artist)

"I've made F1 model cars by putting traditional Japanese paper between two layers of Ise Katagami and pasting them together to make it stronger. Everything from the logo to the coloring is done by hand so it takes about a month to a month-and-a-half to complete one car."

A method of paper stenciling, called Ise Katagami, began more than 1,000 years ago

as a way to print elaborate patterns on kimonos, the national dress of Japan

New technology and waning demand for kimonos

have led craftsmen to seek new ways to promote the art form

"I think that if people become interested in Ise Katagami and learn more about it, there will be more activities in Suzuka, and the craftsmen will probably be very happy too. It's my dream to keep making F1 paper cars going forward and introduce them to the world."