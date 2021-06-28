Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japanese consumer campaign arrives with Olympic fever

06/28/2021 | 03:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Japanese consumer campaign arrives with Olympic fever

28 June 2021

MLA's major Japanese consumer campaign 'Let's Barbie' launches in June and will run until September.

The campaign promotes purchasing and cooking thick cut steak at home while encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle.

'This year's theme builds on the strong emotional connection consumers have with Aussie Beef and staying Genki - a Japanese word that means vitality,' said Scott Walker, MLA's Regional Manager in Japan.

The campaign integrates traditional, digital and offline media channels built around a bespoke television commercial (TVC).

Highlights include strategic nationwide TVC coverage during the Olympic period. MLA is an official partner for the Australian Olympic and Paralympic team in Japan, so positioning the campaign along with the partnership will ensure Australian beef gets maximum exposure during the event.

Coinciding with the Olympics will be a three-month pop-up Aussie Beef Clubhouse that will bring the experience of Aussie style barbeque directly to Japanese consumers.

'There is a BBQ venue that can host up to 700 people in the Toyosu region of Tokyo, which is very close to where the games will be held,' Scott said.

'For three months, we will be rebranding that venue with our international True Aussie Beef brand and offering barbequed Australian beef.

'Over this three-month period, we plan to reach around 90,000 consumers, helping to familiarise them with Australian beef and its flavour.'

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 19:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:39pAppropriations Committee Releases Fiscal Year 2022 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Funding Bill
PU
03:39pMITSUBISHI  : Chemical Licenses Patent for Biomass-based Polyester to Kuraray Group
PU
03:39pSARAMANIS  : Final Director's Interest Notice - Tong Gee Pun
PU
03:39pTHE AWA BANK, LTD. : R&I Affirms A+, Stable
PU
03:39pFORTUNE MINERALS  : Cobalt news
PU
03:38pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of New Senior Investment Group Inc. Buyout
GL
03:37pUN UNITED NATIONS  : WHO Director-General's speech at the World Health Summit Regional Meeting, Africa 2021
PU
03:37pMonetary Board Cancels Registration of Nashima Money Changer
PU
03:37pPost-Cabinet press conference
PU
03:37pCOVID-19 updates
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What is good for the economy vs what is good for markets
2Crypto firms drop British registration bids amid scrutiny
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : European stocks deepen losses, airlines slump on UK travel ban woes
4TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs is Neutral
5AIRBUS SE : United Airlines closes in on $30 billion post-pandemic jet order

HOT NEWS