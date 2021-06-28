Japanese consumer campaign arrives with Olympic fever

28 June 2021

MLA's major Japanese consumer campaign 'Let's Barbie' launches in June and will run until September.

The campaign promotes purchasing and cooking thick cut steak at home while encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle.

'This year's theme builds on the strong emotional connection consumers have with Aussie Beef and staying Genki - a Japanese word that means vitality,' said Scott Walker, MLA's Regional Manager in Japan.

The campaign integrates traditional, digital and offline media channels built around a bespoke television commercial (TVC).

Highlights include strategic nationwide TVC coverage during the Olympic period. MLA is an official partner for the Australian Olympic and Paralympic team in Japan, so positioning the campaign along with the partnership will ensure Australian beef gets maximum exposure during the event.

Coinciding with the Olympics will be a three-month pop-up Aussie Beef Clubhouse that will bring the experience of Aussie style barbeque directly to Japanese consumers.

'There is a BBQ venue that can host up to 700 people in the Toyosu region of Tokyo, which is very close to where the games will be held,' Scott said.

'For three months, we will be rebranding that venue with our international True Aussie Beef brand and offering barbequed Australian beef.

'Over this three-month period, we plan to reach around 90,000 consumers, helping to familiarise them with Australian beef and its flavour.'