Japanese finance minister says meeting budget target may take more time

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan may need more time to meet
its budget target of achieving a primary balance surplus by
fiscal 2025, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday, while
stopping short of abandoning the elusive target.
Some contenders in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's
(LDP) leadership race have been cautious about the primary
balance goal given uncertainty over the impact of COVID-19 on
the economy.
A winner of the race is effectively assured to become a new
prime minister given the ruling bloc's majority in the powerful
lower house of parliament.
"It's true that we are facing a situation where more time
may be needed to achieve the primary balance target," Aso told
reporters after a cabinet meeting. He declined to comment on
remarks by the contenders running in the LDP race.
On the other hand, Japan's tax revenue has grown despite the
pandemic's impact on a fragile economy, making it hard to
foresee the fiscal outlook, Aso said.
He said he had no idea how much more fiscal spending the
coronavirus may require.
"It's important to strike a right balance between revenue
and expenditure," he said.
The primary budget balance, which excludes new bond sales
and debt servicing, serves as a barometer to determine whether
Japan can finance its expenditures with tax revenue without
resorting to new borrowing.
Japan has pushed back the primary balance target several
times in the past due to rounds of heavy fiscal stimulus it has
rolled out to weather economic downturns.
Many private-sector analysts see the fiscal 2025 target as
difficult, if not impossible, to meet.
The government's own projections suggested in July the
expected timing for achieving a primary balance surplus would be
2027 - two years earlier than the previous estimates due to a
surprise rise in tax revenue.
