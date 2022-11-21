Japanese govt bond declines arrested by BOJ operation

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japanese 10-year bond
futures hit their lowest levels in a week on Monday, mirroring a
similar drop in U.S. Treasuries as markets reassess monetary
tightening expectations, before the Bank of Japan's daily
operations put a floor under bonds.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell as much as 14
yen to 149.24, before setting around 149.35 yen.
The 10-year JGB, which the BOJ targets as
part of its yield curve control (YCC) policy, was untraded,
while the 20-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points
to 1.065%.
The BOJ's relatively large, limited-price bond buying
operation, which comprises offers to buy as much as 1.75
trillion yen ($12.47 billion) worth of bonds across the
maturity buckets -- 1-3 years, 3-5 years, 5-10 years, and 10-25
years -- seemed to have stemmed the slide in bonds.
Katsutoshi Inadome, senior bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities, said the operation offered a wide
range of targets too, so the market was seeing both supply and
demand.
Inadome also pointed to plans by life insurance companies to
buy more long-term bonds in the second half of the year as
helping sentiment in that part of the curve.
JP Morgan analysts said Monday's data from the Japan
Securities Dealers Association for October showed foreign and
domestic players sold large amounts of long-term bonds, but
there was not much churn in the intermediate or super-long
papers.
"These sectors have made progress in pricing in a YCC tweak
and may be waiting for a tweak to some extent," JP Morgan wrote.
"That said, in the long sector, we envisage that there will
be mixed flows as we approach the end of Governor (Haruhiko)
Kuroda's term as market participants build short positions and
cover shorts."
($1 = 140.3800 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team and Vidya Ranganathan; Editing
by Savio D'Souza)