Holding back tears, 73-year-old Masao Mochizuki said the supermarket's reopening helped people in the city get their necessities. Another resident echoed the sentiment, saying most assistance supplies were directed to evacuation centres instead of regular households.
The quake struck western Japan's Noto peninsula in the afternoon of New Year's Day, flattening homes, triggering a tsunami and cutting off remote communities. The death toll from the disaster is nearing 100, and the United States said on Friday it is preparing military logistical support and aid.