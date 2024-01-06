STORY: Wai Plaza Supermarket on Thursday (January 4) reopened its doors to the public for the first time since the deadly New Year's Day earthquake and remains one of the only working establishments in the city of around 30,000 residents. The store is offering some large discounts on products, selling many items for only 100 yen ($0.69), much to the relief of the residents.

Holding back tears, 73-year-old Masao Mochizuki said the supermarket's reopening helped people in the city get their necessities. Another resident echoed the sentiment, saying most assistance supplies were directed to evacuation centres instead of regular households.

The quake struck western Japan's Noto peninsula in the afternoon of New Year's Day, flattening homes, triggering a tsunami and cutting off remote communities. The death toll from the disaster is nearing 100, and the United States said on Friday it is preparing military logistical support and aid.