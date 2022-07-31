Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japanese man detained in Myanmar after filming protest -media

07/31/2022 | 04:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - A Japanese man has been detained by authorities in Myanmar after filming a protest in the country's biggest city of Yangon, Jiji news agency reported on Sunday, citing Japanese government officials.

The report did not name the man, but said he was aged in his 20s and that the Japanese embassy in Myanmar had called for his release.

Some local media reports named the man as documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota and said he was detained in the South Dagon area of Yangon on Saturday along with two others at a protest against the recent execution of four activists by military authorities.

Reuters could not independently confirm the reports.

A spokesman for Myanmar's junta did not answer a phone call seeking comment and the Japanese embassy in the country could also not be immediately reached for comment.

Last year, Japanese journalist Yuki Kitazumi was arrested in Myanmar and charged with spreading false news during a crackdown on media after the military coup. He was later allowed to leave Myanmar and returned to Japan.

Since the military seized power in Myanmar in February last year, nearly 15,000 people have been arrested and 11,820 remain in detention, according to the Assistance Association for political prisoners, an activist group.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff, Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52aPutin says Russian navy to get new hypersonic missiles soon
RE
04:50aSenegal votes for legislators amid rising political acrimony
RE
04:33aJapanese man detained in Myanmar after filming protest -media
RE
04:28aSwiss on track to secure winter gas reserves - paper
RE
04:17aHungary plans farm sector loan payment moratorium to ease drought impact
RE
04:12aSaudi GDP grows 11.8% year/year in Q2 -flash estimates
RE
04:05aTullow Oil in talks with Indian groups over Kenyan project
RE
03:58aAt least 32 people killed after bandits set homes on fire in Madagascar
RE
03:18aU.S House Speaker Pelosi to visit Asia, no mention of Taiwan
RE
03:02aAustralia PM says Indigenous voice details to follow referendum
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July - official PMI
2China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares..
3China air force, referring to Taiwan, says it can safeguard 'territoria..
4Tullow Oil in talks with Indian groups over Kenyan project
5Russian official says Ukraine carried out drone attack on Black Sea fle..

HOT NEWS