Abe, 67, was pronounced dead around five-and-a-half hours on Friday after being shot from behind with a homemade firearm as he was making a campaign speech outside a train station.

According to local police, the shooter was a 41-year-old unemployed Nara resident who said he bore a grudge against a "specific organisation" and believed Abe was part of it. It was the first assassination of a sitting or former Japanese premier since the days of pre-war militarism in the 1930s.