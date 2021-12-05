Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japanese princess celebrates coming of age

12/05/2021 | 02:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, on Sunday celebrated her coming of age at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo after turning 20 on Wednesday.

Aiko, who is not eligible to ascend to the Chrysanthemum Throne, limited by law to males, bowed and smiled to the press wearing a tiara and a long white dress.

The princess wants to become an adult who can be of service to others, she said in a statement released by the Imperial Household Agency on her birthday.

"I am deeply grateful to all who have been involved in my journey to this day," Aiko said.

It was heartbreaking that many people around the world have died due to COVID-19, she said, expressing hope that "a peaceful and vibrant life" would come to everyone as soon as possible. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12aThe Industrial Production Index, October, 10/2021
PU
02:12aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA supports Yaoundé in adopting a new economic resilience plan in light of COVID-19
PU
02:05aJapanese princess celebrates coming of age
RE
12:58aIndia reports highest COVID-19 fatalities since July as states update tallies
RE
12/04Dyson splits with Malaysia supplier, stoking concern over migrant worker treatment
RE
12/04China will encourage listing of leading futures firms, to issue futures law
RE
12/04CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's sci-tech innovation empowers high-tech development
PU
12/04Xi Jinping and General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith Jointly Attend the Opening Ceremony of the China-Laos Railway
PU
12/04MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Wang Yi Chairs and Delivers a Keynote Speech at the Third Ministerial Meeting of the China-CELAC Forum
PU
12/04Australia to raise its 2022 economic growth forecast - treasurer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Indian salesmen threaten supply disruptions in protest against Reliance
2General Announcement::Sarine Names Matthew Tratner General Manager and ..
3Digital Media : DMS Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Relea..
4Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH hosts handicapped persons in a train..
5Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Named the Most Outstandi..

HOT NEWS