Japanese princess celebrates coming of age

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Princess Aiko, the only
child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, on Sunday
celebrated her coming of age at the Imperial Palace in central
Tokyo after turning 20 on Wednesday.
Aiko, who is not eligible to ascend to the Chrysanthemum
Throne, limited by law to males, bowed and smiled to the press
wearing a tiara and a long white dress.
The princess wants to become an adult who can be of service
to others, she said in a statement released by the Imperial
Household Agency on her birthday.
"I am deeply grateful to all who have been involved in my
journey to this day," Aiko said.
It was heartbreaking that many people around the world have
died due to COVID-19, she said, expressing hope that "a peaceful
and vibrant life" would come to everyone as soon as possible.
