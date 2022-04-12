Log in
Japanese share ends at near 4-week low on Wall Street weakness

04/12/2022 | 02:47am EDT
TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed lower on Tuesday to their lowest in nearly four weeks as heavyweight tech stocks led the decline after they tracked a sharp overnight drop on Wall Street.

The Nikkei share average ended 1.81% lower at 26,334.98, the lowest since March 16. The broader Topix fell 1.38% to end at 1,863.63.

Wall Street closed sharply lower overnight as investors started the holiday-shortened week in a risk-off mood, as rising bond yields weighed on market-leading growth stocks ahead of key inflation data.

Resona Asset Management's chief strategist, Koichi Kurose, said concerns over COVID-19 lockdowns in China and rising commodity prices also weighed on investor sentiment in Japan.

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, falling 3.18%. Robot maker Fanuc fell 5.47% and healthcare equipment maker Terumo lost 3.69%.

Game maker Sony Group and Keyence, a maker of sensors and touch panels, pulled the Topix lower, falling 2.65% and 3.45%, respectively.

Shipping was the worst sector among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 sub-indexes, losing 5.68%. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines fell 6.07% and was the worst performer on the Nikkei.

Peers Kawasaki Kisen and Nippon Yusen followed, falling 5.84% and 5.74%.

Airlines were the top performers, gaining 0.45%, after the S&P 1500 Airline index rose 2.7% overnight on falling crude prices.

Takashimaya jumped 4.09% and was the top gainer on the Nikkei after the department store operator forecast a better-than-expected annual profit and announced an outlet closure in Tokyo.

Peer Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings followed, with a 2.42% gain. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FANUC CORPORATION -5.47% 20115 Delayed Quote.-12.72%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -3.18% 56670 Delayed Quote.-10.38%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -1.50% 223.1 Delayed Quote.-6.50%
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. 2.42% 975 Delayed Quote.12.00%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. -5.84% 6610 Delayed Quote.1.45%
KEYENCE CORPORATION -3.46% 54420 Delayed Quote.-22.01%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD -6.07% 2816 Delayed Quote.5.32%
NIKKEI 225 -1.81% 26334.98 Real-time Quote.-6.27%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA -5.74% 8700 Delayed Quote.5.37%
RESONA HOLDINGS, INC. 0.93% 540.7 Delayed Quote.19.74%
S&P 500 -1.69% 4412.53 Delayed Quote.-5.83%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -2.65% 11405 Delayed Quote.-19.07%
TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED 4.09% 1196 Delayed Quote.7.38%
TERUMO CORPORATION -3.69% 3786 Delayed Quote.-19.12%
TOPIX INDEX -1.38% 1863.63 Delayed Quote.-4.80%
