Japanese share ends at near 4-week low on Wall Street weakness

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed lower on
Tuesday to their lowest in nearly four weeks as heavyweight tech
stocks led the decline after they tracked a sharp overnight drop
on Wall Street.
The Nikkei share average ended 1.81% lower at
26,334.98, the lowest since March 16. The broader Topix
fell 1.38% to end at 1,863.63.
Wall Street closed sharply lower overnight as investors
started the holiday-shortened week in a risk-off mood, as rising
bond yields weighed on market-leading growth stocks ahead of key
inflation data.
Resona Asset Management's chief strategist, Koichi Kurose,
said concerns over COVID-19 lockdowns in China and rising
commodity prices also weighed on investor sentiment in Japan.
Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing was the
biggest drag on the Nikkei, falling 3.18%. Robot maker Fanuc
fell 5.47% and healthcare equipment maker Terumo
lost 3.69%.
Game maker Sony Group and Keyence, a maker
of sensors and touch panels, pulled the Topix lower, falling
2.65% and 3.45%, respectively.
Shipping was the worst sector among the Tokyo
Stock Exchange's 33 sub-indexes, losing 5.68%. Mitsui O.S.K.
Lines fell 6.07% and was the worst performer on the
Nikkei.
Peers Kawasaki Kisen and Nippon Yusen
followed, falling 5.84% and 5.74%.
Airlines were the top performers, gaining 0.45%,
after the S&P 1500 Airline index rose 2.7% overnight
on falling crude prices.
Takashimaya jumped 4.09% and was the top gainer on
the Nikkei after the department store operator forecast a
better-than-expected annual profit and announced an outlet
closure in Tokyo.
Peer Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings followed, with a
2.42% gain.
