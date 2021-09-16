Log in
Japanese shares edge up as FOMO keeps rally alive

09/16/2021 | 11:16pm EDT
TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Japanese equities headed for their fourth straight week of gains, with heavyweight chipmakers driving gains on Friday, as investors gripped by the fear-of-missing-out, or FOMO, bet on the major indexes extending their rally.

Hopes for new leadership, rising COVID-19 vaccinations and easing infections have powered a more than 8% jump in the Nikkei share average for the month so far. The rally cooled off in the past two sessions, but the benchmark is still on track for a 0.34% weekly gain.

It added 0.46% to 30,463.54 by 0217 GMT on Friday. The broader Topix gained 0.30% to 2,096.31.

"Shares rose because some investors wanted to boost weightings of Japanese stocks in their portfolio. And there is a demand from those who failed to buy Japanese stocks in a rally earlier this month," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

Medical services platform provider M3 led the Nikkei's gain with a 4.5% rise, followed by chip-related stocks Tokyo Electron and Advantest, which rose 1.42% and 2.26%, respectively.

Shipping firms were the top gainers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes, with Nippon Yusen jumping 2.68% and Kawasaki Kisen rising 2.74%.

Drug maker Daiichi Sankyo gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names, with a 2.78% rise, followed by Shin-Etsu Chemical, also chip-related, rising 1.64%.

On the flipside, Nippon Steel tumbled 6.16% after the steel maker priced https://www.nipponsteel.com/common/secure/en/news/20210917_100.pdf its 300 billion yen ($2.73 billion) worth of convertible bonds. Its peers Kobe Steel and JFE Holdings lost 3.52% and 2.34%, respectively.

Mitsui & Co Ltd, down 1.58%, was the worst performer among the Topix 30, followed by Hoya, losing 1.39%.

($1 = 109.8800 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION -3.23% 11080 End-of-day quote.43.34%
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED 1.67% 2769 End-of-day quote.-21.67%
HOYA CORPORATION 0.98% 19000 End-of-day quote.33.15%
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. -1.26% 1878 End-of-day quote.90.08%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 1.39% 7310 End-of-day quote.246.12%
KOBE STEEL, LTD. -1.60% 738 End-of-day quote.33.94%
M3, INC. -2.75% 8481 End-of-day quote.-12.95%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. -0.06% 2555.5 End-of-day quote.35.25%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION -0.76% 2289.5 End-of-day quote.72.40%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA -2.80% 10060 End-of-day quote.318.82%
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD. -0.40% 21055 End-of-day quote.16.71%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED -3.05% 54750 End-of-day quote.42.58%
