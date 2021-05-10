Japanese shares end higher as focus shifts to corporate earnings

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japanese shares gained on Monday,
as a strong finish last week on Wall Street boosted risk
appetite, while local investors looked to corporate earnings
from automakers and other major firms for signs of progress in a
pandemic-hit economy.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.55% to close at
29,518.34, while the broader Topix jumped 0.99% to
1,952.27.
The Dow and the S&P 500 hit record closing highs on Friday
after unexpectedly slow growth in the U.S. jobs market eased
concerns over prospects for rising rates.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
plunged to a two-month low of 1.4690% on Friday.
"The U.S. market gained on speculation that low interest
rates will continue for a prolonged period of time, and that
also lifted Japanese market on Monday," Masahiro Ichikawa, chief
market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management said.
"On the other hand, investors are waiting to confirm the
outlook of major firms, particularly they want to see the impact
of chip shortage on automakers."
Japanese automakers are set to report their earnings this
week, starting with Nissan Motor on Tuesday and Toyota
Motor on Wednesday, the same day as SoftBank Group
.
Toyota gained 1.7%, while Nissan jumped 4.39%. SoftBank
Group rose 1.7%.
Nippon Steel advanced 5.26% after issuing annual
profit forecast above analysts estimate last week, helping the
sector index gain 4.68%.
JFE Holdings and Daido Steel jumped 7.21%
and 6.08%, respectively.
Shipping firm Nippon Yusen fell 3.18% after its
annual operating profit forecast missed analysts' expectations.
Sea transport sector lost 3.24%, making it the
biggest loser among the 33 sector sub-indexes.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)