Japanese shares end higher on Wall Street gains, financials weigh

12/26/2022 | 06:21am EST
A man on a bicycle stands in front of an electronic board showing Shanghai stock index, Nikkei share price index and Dow Jones Industrial Average outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended higher on Monday, underpinned by Wall Street's strength in the previous session, with heavyweight technology and energy stocks leading the gains, while a drop in banks and insurers weighed on the market.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.65% to close at 26,405.87, while the broader Topix edged up 0.24% at 1,902.52.

"Japanese shares rose because U.S. equities gained at the end of last week, but the trading is very quiet with most participants in the U.S. and Europe away for holidays," said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Heavyweight Fast Retailing, owner of the Uniqlo brand, rose 2.0% and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron gained 2.22%. Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries climbed 1.39%.

The rise in oil prices pushed the oil explorers index up 2.5%, making it the top gainer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Inpex jumped 2.53%.

The crude refiners' index gained 1.33%, with Idemitsu Kosan rising 2.81%.

The banking sector lost 1.35% after surging more than 10% so far this month on expectations for better profits after the central bank last week allowed the 10-year government bond yield to rise up to 0.5% last week, from 0.25%. The 10-year JGB yield was last at 0.445%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lost 2.21%, while Resona Holdings fell 2.75%.

The insurance sector fell 1.37%.

"The 10-year government bond yield hovers below the top end of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy band, which prompted a sell-off of banking shares," Hosoi said.

There were 158 advancers on the Nikkei index against 60 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo bourse's main board was 0.85 billion, compared to the average of 1.25 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.46% 89.431 Delayed Quote.6.83%
BRENT OIL 2.67% 84.49 Delayed Quote.8.47%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.27% 160.636 Delayed Quote.2.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.32% 97.913 Delayed Quote.7.28%
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. 1.39% 20730 Delayed Quote.-21.64%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.31% 141.397 Delayed Quote.7.74%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 2.00% 80670 Delayed Quote.21.10%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. 2.81% 3110 Delayed Quote.3.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.35% 1.610254 Delayed Quote.3.93%
INPEX CORPORATION 2.53% 1461 Delayed Quote.42.22%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.51% 83.043 Delayed Quote.6.02%
NIKKEI 225 0.65% 26405.87 Real-time Quote.-8.88%
RESONA HOLDINGS, INC. -2.75% 719 Delayed Quote.65.24%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -2.21% 5232 Delayed Quote.35.68%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. 2.22% 40070 Delayed Quote.-40.86%
TOPIX INDEX 0.24% 1902.52 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.27% 133.11 Delayed Quote.15.47%
WTI 1.23% 79.387 Delayed Quote.5.36%
