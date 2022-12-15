Japanese shares end lower on Fed rate hike worries

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended lower on
Thursday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, as concerns
around corporate outlook rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve
projected continuing with interest rate hikes for a longer
period.
The Nikkei ended 0.37% lower at 28,051.70, after
briefly turning positive. The broader Topix inched down
0.18% to 1,973.90.
U.S. stocks closed lower in volatile trading overnight,
following a policy announcement by the Fed that raised interest
rates by an expected 50 basis points, but its economic
projections see higher rates for a longer period.
"The Japanese market got rid of the negative factors after
the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee). But, there are still
concerns about outlook of the economy as the Fed will continue
raising rates," said Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager at
the investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
"That is why the trading was mixed."
Uniqlo clothing brand owner Fast Retailing fell
0.79%, dragging the Nikkei the most. Chipmaking equipment maker
Tokyo Electron lost 0.69%.
Cosmetic maker Shiseido slipped 2.32% after gaining
almost 10% this month.
Industry machinery makers were the best performers on the
Nikkei, with Kawasaki Heavy Industries jumping 5.02%,
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries rising 4.13% and Hitachi
Zosen gaining 3.10%.
Department store operators climbed, with Takashimaya
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings rising 2.02% and
2.93%, respectively.
Euglena surged 10.43% after the bio venture firm
said it was studying the possibility of developing and operating
a biorefinery in Malaysia with Italian energy group Eni
and Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas).
Oil explorers rose 1.91% to become the top gainer
among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich and
Uttaresh.V)