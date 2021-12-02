Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japanese shares end lower on Omicron worries, Fed's hawkish tilt

12/02/2021 | 01:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by worries about the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant and a hawkish tilt by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei average settled 0.65% lower at 27,753.37, after falling as much as 1.04% earlier in the session.

The broader Topix shed 0.54% to 1,926.37 but hovered above Wednesday's three-month intraday low of 1,914.93.

Investors fretted over economic damages from the Omicron coronavirus variant, with the United States becoming the latest country to report a case.

"The market is reacting a bit emotionally to... Omicron. Yesterday, U.S. stocks fell when the market heard about just one person getting it in the U.S., as if that is more important than 534,000 people getting jobs according to the ADP report," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"But at current market levels, long-only investors are ready to buy stocks that have good prospects," he said.

Another headwind was after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that policymakers would discuss an earlier end to the central bank's stimulus.

Airline shares got a fresh blow after they suspended new reservations for international flights to Japan until the end of December at the government's request.

Japan Airlines fell 2.47%, while ANA Holdings lost 1.74%.

Train operators sagged, with East Japan Railway losing 3.47% and Keisei Electric Railway falling 1.8%.

Mitsubishi Chemical sank 8.18%, becoming the biggest percentage loser on the Nikkei, after investors gave a cold shoulder to its plan to spin off its petrochemical and carbon operations.

Shippers rose the most among the exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes, with Kawasaki Kisen surging 11.36%, Mitsui OSK Lines adding 7.58% and Nippon Yusen gaining 5.27%.

Defensive shares such as drugmakers and some growth-oriented stocks also attracted bargain-hunting.

Ono Pharmaceutical rose 2.64%, while Astellas Pharma gained 1.08%. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 0.33% 2247 End-of-day quote.-1.32%
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. -1.38% 1755 End-of-day quote.10.10%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. 0.49% 2066 End-of-day quote.3.56%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 0.31% 4885 End-of-day quote.131.30%
KEISEI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD. -1.61% 3060 End-of-day quote.-12.32%
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1.13% 902.3 End-of-day quote.44.55%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD. 3.54% 6730 End-of-day quote.113.65%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA 2.57% 7590 End-of-day quote.215.99%
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. -0.88% 2483.5 End-of-day quote.-20.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32aVolatility rules currencies as traders fret over Omicron, Fed tightening
RE
01:31aAsian shares tick up, U.S. and European futures diverge on Omicron jitters
RE
01:31aPhilippine central bank governor says 'we are not too concerned about the new coronavirus variant'
RE
01:31aPRODUCTIVITY : Recovery and Regrowth
PU
01:31aSuncity says Macau gaming rooms shut, CEO resigns after arrest
RE
01:28aKellogg, union reaches tentative deal after two months of strike
RE
01:24aAsian shares tick up, U.S. and European futures diverge on Omicron jitters
RE
01:23aJapanese shares end lower on Omicron worries, Fed's hawkish tilt
RE
01:17aVolatility rules currencies as traders fret over Omicron, Fed tightening
RE
01:11aReuters next-ola ceo says will make "aggressive" investments to work with industry to ensure no gasoline 2-wheelers sold in india beyond end-2025
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Lithium Americas : Prices Offering of US$225 Million Convertible Senior..
2Nokia Oyj : to drive KDDI's 5G transition with standalone core and mone..
3U.S. could adjust timing of oil stockpile release if prices fall -offic..
4Analysts' 2022 outlook for Chinese yuan
5Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices

HOT NEWS