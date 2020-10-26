Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japanese shares end lower on caution over earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 02:26am EDT

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japanese shares edged lower on Monday, as investors were on guard ahead of a slew of earnings reports, while a surge in global coronavirus cases also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.09% to 23,494.34, while the broader Topix declined 0.39% to 1,618.98.

Nearly two-thirds of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded lower, with services, securities brokerages and other financials leading the declines on the main bourse.

Market participants said trades were somewhat subdued as the market was in wait-and-see mode ahead of the U.S. presidential election and earnings results.

Stocks due to release their corporate earnings results today advanced. Canon Inc rose more than 3%, Nitto Denko Corp inched 0.68% higher and Nidec Corp was up 0.38%.

Mounting worries about coronavirus cases also prevented investors from taking huge positions.

The United States has seen its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases in the past two days, while in Europe, France registered record increase in infections over the weekend and Spain announced a state of emergency.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped more than 0.7% in late Asian trade amid U.S. coronavirus stimulus and presidential election uncertainty, creating an extra headwind to Japanese shares.

Electronic parts maker Murata Manufacturing rose 2.12% after the company made upward revisions to its net profit forecast for the six months ended Sept. 30.

Other electrical component stocks followed suit, with Taiyo Yuden and TDK Corp up 2.58% and 1.3%, respectively.

Among decliners, ANA Holdings lost nearly 1.1% after media reports the airline operator plans to cut about 3,500 jobs in three years as it braced for its biggest-ever annual loss.

Elsewhere, the Mothers Index of start-up firm shares slipped 3.86% and marked four consecutive sessions of losses. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 3.17% 2391.5 End-of-day quote.-34.34%
CANON INC. 2.61% 1730.5 End-of-day quote.-42.06%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.10% 28335.57 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. -0.33% 7230 End-of-day quote.7.17%
NASDAQ 100 0.25% 11692.571891 Delayed Quote.33.89%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.37% 11548.281629 Delayed Quote.28.71%
NIDEC CORPORATION 1.48% 10600 End-of-day quote.41.29%
NIKKEI 225 0.18% 23516.59 Real-time Quote.-0.59%
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION 0.96% 7350 End-of-day quote.18.93%
S&P 500 0.34% 3465.39 Delayed Quote.7.26%
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. -1.40% 3870 End-of-day quote.15.35%
TDK CORPORATION -0.65% 12310 End-of-day quote.-0.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:31aSOPRA STERIA : Cyberattack Information Update
BU
02:26aJapanese shares end lower on caution over earnings
RE
02:21aLee's death sparks hope for Samsung shake-up, dividends
RE
02:19aTESTING TIMES : Five questions for the ECB
RE
02:15aMalaysia, amid political turmoil, says to host virtual APEC summit in November
RE
02:14aJGBs steady to slightly firmer as risk appetite ebbs
RE
02:10aFACTBOX : ECB President Lagarde's interpretation of the bank's mandate
RE
02:10aFrom climate change to equality, Lagarde turns ECB more political
RE
02:01aByteDance in preliminary talks to list Chinese short video app Douyin in HK - sources
RE
01:58aSingapore September manufacturing jumps 24.2% year-on-year, biggest gain in nearly nine years
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares subdued as S&P slips, virus surges
2OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE : Operational Update - ASX-Announ-Operational update-FINAL.pdf
3COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED : COCA COLA AMATIL : Cola's European partner makes $6.6 billion play for Australia bo..
4SAP SE : SAP SE : From a Buy to Neutral rating by JP Morgan
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trials produce robust immune response in elderly - FT
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group