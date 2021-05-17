Japanese shares extend recovery as investors shrug off GDP data

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japanese shares jumped on Tuesday,
as the market showed scant reaction to data that signalled the
country's economy had slumped back into decline, while MUFG
and Recruit Holdings gained on solid corporate
earnings.
Nikkei share average rose 2.98% to 28,402.64,
extending its recovery from a four-month low hit last week,
while the broader Topix added 1.51% to 1,907.22.
Investors shrugged off the release of gross domestic product
(GDP) data that showed Japan's economy shrank more than expected
as a slow vaccine rollout and fresh COVID-19 infections hit
spending, raising concerns the country will lag others emerging
from the pandemic.
"The market has dropped near its fair value so it has found
a bottom for now," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, senior strategist at
Mizuho Securities.
Recruit Holdings, the seventh-biggest Japanese company by
market capitalisation, jumped 7.5% after the firm gave a strong
outlook for the current financial year.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 2.2% after the country's
top banking group announced a dividend hike and a
stronger-than-expected profit estimate for the current year.
Shares of department stores rose sharply after investors
bought them back on expectations that local coronavirus
infections would ease soon as the government imposed
restrictions and a mass vaccination programme.
J.Front Retailing rose 4.6% while Isetan Mitsukoshi
gained 4.4%.
Insurers were another bright spot as elevated U.S. bond
yields are seen helping to boost their future investment
returns.
T&D Holdings added 7.7% while Dai-ichi Life
Holdings rose 4.9%.
Steelmakers, one of the most sensitive sector to global
economic cycle, also gained, with Nippon Steel rising
3.4%.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)