Japanese shares fall ahead of Fed outcome

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Wednesday
to their lowest in more than two weeks, as investors focussed on
the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to drop more hints
on its future policy path, and a potential debt default by
property giant China Evergrande.
The Nikkei share average was down 0.63% to 29,650.78
by 0209 GMT, while the broader Topix fell 0.67% to
2,050.67.
The Nikkei briefly changed course earlier in the day to
trade higher after China Evergrande unit Hengda Real
Estate Group said it would pay some bond interest due on
Thursday, allaying fears of an imminent collapse that had
spooked investors.
Although investors seemed to have factored in the news, it
did not have enough power to send the Nikkei above 30,000
levels, said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research
department of Tachibana Securities.
"That is because investor focus is on the Fed meeting... how
the interest rate projections will look like and whether the Fed
will start tapering before the end of the year," he said.
The outcome of the Fed's two-day meeting is scheduled at
1800 GMT with a news conference half an hour later.
Trading houses led the decline in Japanese
equities, with Marubeni losing 3.59% and Mitsui & Co
slipping 2.6%.
Machinery makers fell, with Daikin Industries
losing 2.17% and Makita shedding 2.2%.
Mizuho Financial slipped 0.97% after a report that
the regulator would oversee system management at the banking
group following a series of technical failures.
Peer Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 2.25%
after it said it would pull back from U.S. retail banking with
the $8 billion sale of MUFG Union Bank.
Real estate sector was the best performer among
the bourse's 33 sectoral indexes, with Mitsui Fudosan
gaining 2.36% and Tokyo Tatemono rising 1.18%.
Heavyweight tech start-up investor SoftBank Group
advanced 1.69% and Uniqlo clothing shop-owner Fast Retailing
gained 0.95%.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)