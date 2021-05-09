Log in
Japanese shares gain after strong finish on Wall Street last week, earnings awaited

05/09/2021 | 10:43pm EDT
TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japanese shares advanced on Monday, as a strong finish last week on Wall Street boosted investor sentiment ahead of earnings reports from domestic automakers and other major firms this week.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.96% to 29,640.01 by 0154 GMT, while the broader Topix jumped 1.14% to 1,955.07

The Dow and the S&P 500 hit record closing highs on Friday after unexpectedly slow growth in the U.S. jobs market eased concerns over prospects for rising rates.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes plunged to a two-month low of 1.4690% on Friday.

"The U.S. market gained on speculation that low interest rates will continue for a prolonged period of time, and that also lifted today's Japanese market," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"On the other hand, investors are waiting to confirm the outlook of major firms, particularly they want to see the impact of chip shortage on automakers."

Japanese automakers are set to report their earnings this week, starting with Nissan Motor on Tuesday and Toyota Motor on Wednesday, the same day as SoftBank Group .

Toyota gained 1.87%, while Nissan jumped 3.85%. SoftBank Group rose 1.95%.

Nippon Steel advanced 4.13% after issuing annual profit forecast above analysts estimate last week, helping the sector index gain 3.76%.

JFE Holdings and Daido Steel jumped 6.03% and 5.73%, respectively.

Daiichi Sankyo gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names, rising 5.11%, followed by Sony Group, jumping 4.01%.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Seven & i Holdings, down 1.63%, followed by Keyence Corp , losing 0.21%. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIDO STEEL CO., LTD. 3.60% 5760 End-of-day quote.33.80%
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED -1.05% 2815.5 End-of-day quote.-20.35%
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. 3.61% 1609 End-of-day quote.62.85%
KEYENCE CORPORATION -0.04% 53290 End-of-day quote.-8.12%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 5.71% 2167 End-of-day quote.63.18%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.03% 557.9 End-of-day quote.-0.38%
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 1.82% 4859 End-of-day quote.32.80%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.40% 10000 End-of-day quote.24.10%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -2.29% 10470 End-of-day quote.1.80%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.01% 8364 End-of-day quote.5.11%
