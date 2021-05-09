Japanese shares gain after strong finish on Wall Street last week, earnings awaited

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japanese shares advanced on
Monday, as a strong finish last week on Wall Street boosted
investor sentiment ahead of earnings reports from domestic
automakers and other major firms this week.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.96% to 29,640.01 by
0154 GMT, while the broader Topix jumped 1.14% to
1,955.07
The Dow and the S&P 500 hit record closing highs on Friday
after unexpectedly slow growth in the U.S. jobs market eased
concerns over prospects for rising rates.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
plunged to a two-month low of 1.4690% on Friday.
"The U.S. market gained on speculation that low interest
rates will continue for a prolonged period of time, and that
also lifted today's Japanese market," said Masahiro Ichikawa,
chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.
"On the other hand, investors are waiting to confirm the
outlook of major firms, particularly they want to see the impact
of chip shortage on automakers."
Japanese automakers are set to report their earnings this
week, starting with Nissan Motor on Tuesday and Toyota
Motor on Wednesday, the same day as SoftBank Group
.
Toyota gained 1.87%, while Nissan jumped 3.85%. SoftBank
Group rose 1.95%.
Nippon Steel advanced 4.13% after issuing annual
profit forecast above analysts estimate last week, helping the
sector index gain 3.76%.
JFE Holdings and Daido Steel jumped 6.03%
and 5.73%, respectively.
Daiichi Sankyo gained the most among the top 30
core Topix names, rising 5.11%, followed by Sony Group,
jumping 4.01%.
The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Seven & i
Holdings, down 1.63%, followed by Keyence Corp
, losing 0.21%.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)