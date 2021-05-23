Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japanese shares gain on global recovery hopes

05/23/2021 | 10:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Monday, led by stocks sensitive to global economic growth, as investors cheered upbeat U.S. factory activity data that helped the Dow index end higher in its previous session.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.35% to 28,415.54 by 0209 GMT, while the broader Topix rose 0.59% to 1,914.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Friday after data showed U.S. factory activity gathered speed in early-May amid strong domestic demand.

"Investors had a renewed view on global economic growth after the rise on the Dow (on Friday), which is why shippers and car makers were strong," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"But this trend may not continue for long as there are many uncertainties ahead of us. If the economy grows fast, then there will be possibilities for tapering, which would push stock markets down."

Sea transport sector gained the most among the 33 sector sub-indexes on the main bourse, with Kawasaki Kisen jumping 5.89% and Mitsui OSK Lines rising 3.55%.

Toyota Motor rose 1.66% to hit a record high, while Honda Motor and Nissan Motor rose 1.75% and 1.21%, respectively.

Cyclical shares that are linked to the domestic economy weighed on the market as Japan continues to see slow progress in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic's damage.

Retailers J.Front Retailing fell 2.48% and Marui Group shed 2.9%, while Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings lost 1.14%.

Japan expanded a state of emergency to cover the southern island of Okinawa on Friday, while the nation's second-largest city of Osaka remains under a huge wave of new infections.

The index of Tokyo Stock Exchange's second section also rose 0.36%, while the Mothers Index of start-up firm shares lost 1.79%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.52% 3309 End-of-day quote.15.00%
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. 0.00% 791 End-of-day quote.29.67%
J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD. -0.27% 1088 End-of-day quote.33.50%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 0.83% 2801 End-of-day quote.32.62%
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. 2.21% 2032 End-of-day quote.12.14%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD. 0.46% 4365 End-of-day quote.38.57%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION -0.88% 2090 End-of-day quote.57.38%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.38% 528.1 End-of-day quote.-5.70%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.90% 8743 End-of-day quote.9.88%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:03aEU leaders to debate who will pay for the green transition
RE
05/23Dollar near 3-month low, weighed by Fed's dovish tilt
RE
05/23Dollar near three-month low, weighed by Fed's dovish tilt
RE
05/23India's total deaths from COVID-19 surpass 300,000
RE
05/23India's Mylab can ramp up COVID-19 test production to 100 million units per week -CEO
RE
05/23India's Mylab can ramp up COVID-19 test production to 100 mln units per week -CEO
RE
05/23RESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Money Market Operations as on May 21, 2021
PU
05/23Singapore court approves move to freeze Hin Leong's founder's assets - liquidators
RE
05/23Competition & consumer commission of singapore- grants conditional approval for acquisition of some subsidiaries, assets of refinitiv holdings by lse
RE
05/23Gold hovers near 4-1/2-month high on tepid dollar, inflation jitters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1British employers call for economic transformation after COVID-19
2Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin dives
3Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin dives
4SoftBank CEO slams Games as Japan races to catch up on vaccinations
5Oil prices rise as storm forms in Gulf, doubts emerge on Iran deal