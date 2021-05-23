Japanese shares gain on global recovery hopes

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Monday,
led by stocks sensitive to global economic growth, as investors
cheered upbeat U.S. factory activity data that helped the Dow
index end higher in its previous session.
The Nikkei share average gained 0.35% to 28,415.54
by 0209 GMT, while the broader Topix rose 0.59% to
1,914.26.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Friday after data
showed U.S. factory activity gathered speed in early-May amid
strong domestic demand.
"Investors had a renewed view on global economic growth
after the rise on the Dow (on Friday), which is why shippers and
car makers were strong," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager
of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.
"But this trend may not continue for long as there are many
uncertainties ahead of us. If the economy grows fast, then there
will be possibilities for tapering, which would push stock
markets down."
Sea transport sector gained the most among the 33
sector sub-indexes on the main bourse, with Kawasaki Kisen
jumping 5.89% and Mitsui OSK Lines rising
3.55%.
Toyota Motor rose 1.66% to hit a record high, while
Honda Motor and Nissan Motor rose 1.75% and
1.21%, respectively.
Cyclical shares that are linked to the domestic economy
weighed on the market as Japan continues to see slow progress in
its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic's damage.
Retailers J.Front Retailing fell 2.48% and Marui
Group shed 2.9%, while Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings
lost 1.14%.
Japan expanded a state of emergency to cover the southern
island of Okinawa on Friday, while the nation's second-largest
city of Osaka remains under a huge wave of new infections.
The index of Tokyo Stock Exchange's second section
also rose 0.36%, while the Mothers Index of start-up
firm shares lost 1.79%.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)