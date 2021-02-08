Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japanese shares hit fresh 30-year high on recovery hopes, earnings boost

02/08/2021 | 01:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Japanese shares surged on Monday, with both Nikkei and Topix hitting 30-year highs, as strong corporate earnings lifted investor confidence for an economic recovery from pandemic lows.

The Nikkei share average jumped 2.12% to 29,388.50, the highest level since August 1990, while the broader Topix rose 1.75% to 1,923.95, the highest since June 1991.

That sent the total market value of companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board to a record high of 712 trillion yen ($6.75 trillion), according to the exchange.

"With the vaccine rollouts and the fall in the number of daily COVID-19 infections, expectations for normalization of the economy is rising," said Soichiro Matsumoto, chief investment officer Japan at Credit Suisse Private Banking.

"Better-than-expected corporate performance in this environment is also lifting sentiment. Many U.S. firms have reported upbeat results and Japanese companies, particularly those sensitive to overseas demand, are following suit."

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes on Friday scored their biggest weekly percentage gains since early November, powered by earnings optimism and progress on vaccine rollouts, while Democrats cleared the path for the approval of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

At home, Kobe Steel surged 17.47% to lead gains on Nikkei after raising its full-year outlook, while Nippon Steel jumped 10.04% after trimming its annual net loss forecast. JFE Holdings rose 6.57%.

Toyota Motor gained 1.45% ahead of its earnings report on Tuesday.

Railway shares continued to gain, with Odakyu Electric Railway jumping 3.79%, Keio rising 3.88% and East Japan Railway gaining 4.85%.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were SoftBank Group, up 4.45 %, followed by Daikin Industries, which rose 4.38%.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Sony, down 2.85%, followed by Takeda Pharmaceutical, which fell 0.76%.

($1 = 105.5100 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.28% 12.295 Delayed Quote.7.85%
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD. 0.45% 22390 End-of-day quote.-2.31%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.30% 31148.24 Delayed Quote.1.77%
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 3.38% 7335 End-of-day quote.6.54%
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. 3.93% 1004 End-of-day quote.1.62%
KEIO CORPORATION 0.00% 8240 End-of-day quote.3.00%
KOBE STEEL, LTD. 3.26% 538 End-of-day quote.-2.36%
NASDAQ 100 0.32% 13603.956018 Delayed Quote.5.55%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.57% 13856.295649 Delayed Quote.7.51%
NIKKEI 225 2.12% 29388.5 Real-time Quote.4.86%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 4.13% 1335 End-of-day quote.0.53%
ODAKYU ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD. 0.79% 3170 End-of-day quote.-2.16%
S&P 500 0.39% 3886.83 Delayed Quote.3.48%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.48% 9081 End-of-day quote.12.70%
SONY CORPORATION 6.87% 12450 End-of-day quote.21.05%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED 0.33% 3672 End-of-day quote.-2.21%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.26% 9660 End-of-day quote.17.95%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.10% 7922 End-of-day quote.-0.44%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/07Fitch retains Japan credit rating with negative outlook
RE
02/07China's Jan yuan loans seen at record high, central bank to cool credit growth in 2021
RE
02/07ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM : Rand Basket Price Boosted 2020 Earnings
DJ
02/07NO : 51, 8 February 2021, Press Release Regarding the Visit of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar
PU
02/07Japanese shares hit fresh 30-year high on recovery hopes, earnings boost
RE
02/07Modi urges farmers to end protests over agriculture laws
RE
02/07SoftBank posts third-quarter profit gain as Vision Fund rallies
RE
02/07Asian shares, oil buoyant on economic revival hopes
RE
02/07JGB yields rise after surge in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields
RE
02/07COVID-19 VS ASEAN ENERGY SECTOR : Electricity – Recap of 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION : Renesas says in talks to buy chip designer Dialog for $6 billion
2Airbnb to tighten control of short-term lets in France
3Renesas says in talks to buy chip designer Dialog for $6 billion
4OPENDOOR INC. : SoftBank posts third-quarter profit gain as Vision Fund rallies
5Hyundai, Kia say Apple car deal is off, puncturing investor dream
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ