News  >  Economy & Forex

Latest News
Japanese shares hit multi-month highs on Nasdaq rebound

03/01/2021 | 02:21am EST
TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Topix Index jumped the most in seven months, as a pause in selloffs in U.S. treasuries boosted the tech-heavy Nasdaq index and lifted domestic shares of chipmakers.

The benchmark index jumped 2.04% to 1,894.94, the largest gain since Aug. 11, while the the Nikkei share average advanced 2.41% to 29,663.50, the biggest gain since Dec. 29, 2020.

Shares on Monday bounced back following their worst drop in almost a year last week after a spike in global bond yields spooked investors already uneasy about the market's stretched valuation.

"The Nikkei will reclaim the 30,000 level sooner or later, depending on how the U.S. bond yields will perform," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"In the first place, the yields rose on expectations for an economic rebound, which is not a bad news for the stock market."

Nasdaq index, composed mainly of tech shares that are sensitive to rising yields, rose 0.56% on Friday after U.S. bond yields peaked, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5%, and the S&P 500 edged down 0.48.

Shares of chipamkers jumped in Japan, with Tokyo Electron rising 2.09%, Advantest adding 4.23% and Screen Holdings jumping 3.49%.

Index heavyweight SoftBank Group, up 5.46%, was the biggest contributor to Nikkei's gain, followed by Uniqlo clothing store operator Fast Retailing, which jumped 2.71%.

Itochu jumped 3.91% after Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a holding of a 5.1% stake in the trading house, as of Dec. 31.

The largest percentage gainer in the Nikkei index was NTT Data, which surged 8.12%, followed by Haseko gaining 5.92 % and Nippon Sheet Glass up 5.57%.

The largest percentage losers were Sharp Corp, which fell 2.83 %, followed by Rakuten losing 2.02 % and West Japan Railway Co down 0.88%.

There were 206 advancers in the Nikkei index against 17 decliners.

All the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.50% 30932.37 Delayed Quote.1.06%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -4.15% 105000 End-of-day quote.13.55%
HASEKO CORPORATION -3.94% 1318 End-of-day quote.11.41%
ITOCHU CORPORATION -1.92% 3168 End-of-day quote.6.88%
NASDAQ 100 0.63% 12909.443133 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.56% 13192.345407 Delayed Quote.2.36%
NIKKEI 225 2.41% 29663.5 Real-time Quote.5.55%
NIPPON SHEET GLASS COMPANY, LIMITED -3.58% 539 End-of-day quote.13.47%
NTT DATA CORPORATION -1.16% 1625 End-of-day quote.15.17%
RAKUTEN, INC. -1.57% 1191 End-of-day quote.19.82%
S&P 500 -0.48% 3811.15 Delayed Quote.1.47%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -6.53% 8300 End-of-day quote.9.21%
SHARP CORPORATION -1.32% 2013 End-of-day quote.28.71%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -4.53% 9895 End-of-day quote.22.80%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED -4.70% 43550 End-of-day quote.13.41%
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY -2.29% 6514 End-of-day quote.20.65%
