Japanese shares jump on Wall Street gains, China hopes

12/09/2022 | 01:55am EST
TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japanese shares jumped on Friday, led by chip-related and other heavyweight stocks, after Wall Street closed higher overnight and as hopes grew that China's easing of its COVID-19 curbs will boost global economic growth.

The Nikkei share average closed 1.18% higher at 27,901.01, marking its biggest daily gain since Nov. 11. For the week, it rose 0.44%.

The broader Topix climbed 1.03% to 1,961.56, rising 0.39% for the week.

U.S. stocks advanced overnight, with the S&P 500 snapping a five-session losing streak, as investors interpreted data showing a rise in weekly jobless claims as a sign the pace of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes could soon slow.

Chip-related Advantest was the best performer on the Nikkei, with a 5.78% jump. Peer Tokyo Electron rose 2.93%. Technology investor SoftBank Group added 1.2% and electronic component maker TDK climbed 3.43%.

"The Nasdaq's gain overnight boosted sentiment and Japanese shares tracked U.S. technology stocks higher," said Yugo Tsuboi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Also, market participants have turned optimistic about China following the easing of COVID restrictions, he said.

China on Wednesday announced the most sweeping changes to its resolute anti-COVID regime since the pandemic began three years ago, loosening rules that curbed the spread of the virus but sparked protests and hobbled the world's second-largest economy.

Cosmetic maker Shiseido, one of the stocks likely to benefit from a rebound in China consumer spending, gained 3.24%. It rose more than 6.5% for the week.

Toshiba climbed 4.4% after Reuters reported Japan Industrial Partners, the preferred bidder to buy out the company, had moved closer to securing financing from banks.

The utility sector rose 2.24% to be the best performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings advanced 5.52% and Kansai Electric Power rose 2.61%. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 5.78% 9880 Delayed Quote.-13.85%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.13% 11082 Real-time Quote.-29.95%
NIKKEI 225 1.18% 27901.01 Real-time Quote.-3.84%
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 3.24% 6500 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.20% 6168 Delayed Quote.9.81%
TDK CORPORATION 3.43% 4825 Delayed Quote.5.35%
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC. 2.61% 1181 Delayed Quote.8.94%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. 5.52% 516 Delayed Quote.66.67%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. 2.93% 45700 Delayed Quote.-32.38%
TOPIX INDEX 1.03% 1961.56 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 4.40% 4553 Delayed Quote.-6.77%
HOT NEWS