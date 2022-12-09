Japanese shares jump on Wall Street gains, China hopes

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japanese shares jumped on
Friday, led by chip-related and other heavyweight stocks, after
Wall Street closed higher overnight and as hopes grew that
China's easing of its COVID-19 curbs will boost global economic
growth.
The Nikkei share average closed 1.18% higher at
27,901.01, marking its biggest daily gain since Nov. 11. For the
week, it rose 0.44%.
The broader Topix climbed 1.03% to 1,961.56, rising
0.39% for the week.
U.S. stocks advanced overnight, with the S&P 500
snapping a five-session losing streak, as investors interpreted
data showing a rise in weekly jobless claims as a sign the pace
of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes could soon slow.
Chip-related Advantest was the best performer on
the Nikkei, with a 5.78% jump. Peer Tokyo Electron rose
2.93%. Technology investor SoftBank Group added 1.2%
and electronic component maker TDK climbed 3.43%.
"The Nasdaq's gain overnight boosted sentiment and Japanese
shares tracked U.S. technology stocks higher," said Yugo Tsuboi,
a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Also, market participants have turned optimistic about China
following the easing of COVID restrictions, he said.
China on Wednesday announced the most sweeping changes to
its resolute anti-COVID regime since the pandemic began three
years ago, loosening rules that curbed the spread of the virus
but sparked protests and hobbled the world's second-largest
economy.
Cosmetic maker Shiseido, one of the stocks likely
to benefit from a rebound in China consumer spending, gained
3.24%. It rose more than 6.5% for the week.
Toshiba climbed 4.4% after Reuters reported Japan
Industrial Partners, the preferred bidder to buy out the
company, had moved closer to securing financing from banks.
The utility sector rose 2.24% to be the best performer among
the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings advanced
5.52% and Kansai Electric Power rose 2.61%.
