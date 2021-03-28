Japanese shares rise on economic recovery hopes, Nomura falls

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Monday,
lifted by optimism around corporate earnings and U.S. economic
recovery, while Nomura Holdings fell the most in a decade after
it flagged a potential $2 billion loss.
The Nikkei share average advanced 0.81% to 29,412.24
by 0144 GMT, while the broader Topix rose 0.49% to
1,993.93.
"Investors are buying companies, particularly manufacturers
that would benefit from the recovery of the global economy, and
whose earnings are set to rise in the coming years," said
Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager for the research department
of Tachibana Securities.
Aiding sentiment, the S&P 500 and Dow closed at record highs
on Friday on hopes for a recovery in the U.S. economy as vaccine
rollouts continue.
Back home, chip-related shares led gains on the Nikkei, with
Tokyo Electron jumping 4% and Advantest
gaining 3.79%.
Nikkei heavyweight Fast Retailing, an operator of
the Uniqlo brand clothing shops, rose 2.18%.
Nomura Holdings slumped almost 15%, the biggest
percentage fall since November 2011, after Japan's largest
brokerage flagged a potential $2 billion loss at a U.S.
subsidiary.
Kao Corp, up 2.22 %, gained the most among top 30
core Topix names, followed by Shin-Etsu Chemical.
The underperformers among the Topix 30 were SoftBank Group
Corp, which fell 1.95%, followed by Hoya
losing 1.58%.
There were 133 advancers on the Nikkei index against 89
decliners.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)