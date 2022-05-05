Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japanese shares rise on energy, financials boost

05/05/2022 | 11:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, May 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares inched higher on Friday as financials and energy stocks gained, while the technology sector tracked sharp overnight falls on Wall Street.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.12% to 26,850.53 by the midday break, after trading mostly in negative territory. The broader Topix rose 0.55% to 1,908.74.

"Technology and growth shares fell on Wall Street losses and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields," said Shogo Maekawa, global market strategist, J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

U.S. stocks ended sharply lower overnight, amid a broad sell-off, as sentiment cratered in the face of concerns that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike the previous day would not be enough to tame surging inflation.

There were some gainers in Japanese equities. Investors bought shares that are resilient amid inflation, such as commodities and banking shares, Maekawa said.

Oil explorers jumped 5.08% as oil prices rose, while banking sector added 2.77%.

Automaker Toyota Motor provided the biggest boost to the Topix, rising 1.93%. Banking group Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group climbed 2.74% and trading firm Mitsui & Co jumped 5.03%.

Looking ahead, investors are cautious ahead of major U.S economic data.

The U.S. Labor Department will release the closely watched monthly employment report this evening that would clues on labour market strength.

Technology start-up investors SoftBank Group fell 2.48% and staffing agency Recruit Holdings lost 3.48%.

Cosmetic maker Shiseido was the biggest loser on the Nikkei, falling 7.67%.

Eisai fell 2.56% after the drugmaker cut its annual profit forecast after Biogen pulled back on selling its controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN INC. -4.25% 201.18 Delayed Quote.-16.15%
EISAI CO., LTD. -1.13% 5674 Delayed Quote.-12.19%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.15% 111.011 Delayed Quote.40.96%
M3, INC. -3.80% 4078 Delayed Quote.-26.79%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC 2.99% 778.8 Delayed Quote.21.01%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 5.58% 3368 Delayed Quote.17.20%
NIKKEI 225 -0.11% 26818.53 Real-time Quote.-6.85%
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD -2.39% 4663 Delayed Quote.-31.50%
S&P 500 -3.56% 4146.87 Real-time Quote.-9.78%
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED -7.70% 5595 Delayed Quote.-5.47%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.78% 5197 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
TOPIX INDEX 0.98% 1917.03 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 3.03% 8170 Delayed Quote.-13.71%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.04% 2273.5 Delayed Quote.5.82%
WTI -0.67% 107.937 Delayed Quote.37.23%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38aEXCLUSIVE : CATL planning EV battery production in United States, vetting sites - sources
RE
12:37aANALYSIS : Buckle up, say traders as Wall Street's wild ride shows no sign of end
RE
12:33aWheat drops 1.5%, but set for weekly rise on world supply concerns
RE
12:33aIndian shares fall over 1%, track Asian peers over inflation worries
RE
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall at Open but -2-
DJ
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall at Open but Losses Seen Capped
DJ
12:18aWrangle over EU carbon market revamp threatens climate targets
RE
12:17aShanghai says China's worst COVID outbreak under "effective control"
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aU.S. unemployment rate expected to fall to 3.5% in April, job gains to slow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate committee passes antitrust bill pressuring OPEC
2MercadoLibre says it is managing to offset costs through pricing
3Brazil's Bolsonaro urges Petrobras not to hike fuel prices, calls its p..
4IDT Corporation Postpones Spinoff of net2phone
5Indian shares fall over 1%, track Asian peers over inflation worries

HOT NEWS