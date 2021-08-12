Japanese shares slip as chip stocks take hit from outlook worries

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Thursday,
after four straight sessions of gains, as chip-related shares
were hit by concerns that their best days may be over as
supplies are coming back.
The country's worsening coronavirus infections hit shares of
travel-related sectors anew, while falling support for Prime
Minister Yoshihide Suga raised more concerns about political
stability ahead of an election expected later this year.
The tech-heavy Nikkei share average fell 0.20% to
28,015.02, with its early gains blocked by resistance from a
downward-sloping trendline at around 28,270.
The broader Topix fared less badly, ending down
0.03% at 1,953.55.
"The Nikkei still appeared to be kept in a downward trend,
reflecting concerns about the tech sector while the Topix is
essentially moving sideways," said Fumio Matsumoto, chief
strategist at Okasan Securities.
"It's not like markets expect Japan's COVID-19 situation to
deteriorate sharply. But it is hard to see it improving quickly
either," he added.
Market players said chip-related shares were hit by a Morgan
Stanley report that called on investors to be cautious on the
sector, saying some parts of the memory chip market could be
peaking out.
Sumco lost 2.7%, Advantest shed 2.2% and
Screen Holdings fell 1.8%.
Worries about China's recent crackdown on the tech sector
continued to weigh on SoftBank Group, which holds a big
stake in Alibaba and some other Chinese tech firms.
SoftBank fell 0.9% to hit a nine-month closing low.
Rakuten Group, a mobile phone services and online
shopping mall operator, lost 6.4% after its earnings missed
estimates, while Toshiba fell 4.1% on reporting
mediocre results.
TSE land transport index, mainly composed of
train operators, was the worst performing industry subindex with
a fall of 0.94%, followed by a 0.75% slip in airline companies
On the other hand, SMC Corp rose 3.7% after the
industrial equipment maker raised its annual operating profit
forecast by 15.6%.
($1 = 110.34 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Hideyuki Sano; editing by
Uttaresh.V and Amy Caren Daniel)