Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japanese shares slip as chip stocks take hit from outlook worries

08/12/2021 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Thursday, after four straight sessions of gains, as chip-related shares were hit by concerns that their best days may be over as supplies are coming back.

The country's worsening coronavirus infections hit shares of travel-related sectors anew, while falling support for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga raised more concerns about political stability ahead of an election expected later this year.

The tech-heavy Nikkei share average fell 0.20% to 28,015.02, with its early gains blocked by resistance from a downward-sloping trendline at around 28,270.

The broader Topix fared less badly, ending down 0.03% at 1,953.55.

"The Nikkei still appeared to be kept in a downward trend, reflecting concerns about the tech sector while the Topix is essentially moving sideways," said Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities.

"It's not like markets expect Japan's COVID-19 situation to deteriorate sharply. But it is hard to see it improving quickly either," he added.

Market players said chip-related shares were hit by a Morgan Stanley report that called on investors to be cautious on the sector, saying some parts of the memory chip market could be peaking out.

Sumco lost 2.7%, Advantest shed 2.2% and Screen Holdings fell 1.8%.

Worries about China's recent crackdown on the tech sector continued to weigh on SoftBank Group, which holds a big stake in Alibaba and some other Chinese tech firms.

SoftBank fell 0.9% to hit a nine-month closing low.

Rakuten Group, a mobile phone services and online shopping mall operator, lost 6.4% after its earnings missed estimates, while Toshiba fell 4.1% on reporting mediocre results.

TSE land transport index, mainly composed of train operators, was the worst performing industry subindex with a fall of 0.94%, followed by a 0.75% slip in airline companies

On the other hand, SMC Corp rose 3.7% after the industrial equipment maker raised its annual operating profit forecast by 15.6%.

($1 = 110.34 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita and Hideyuki Sano; editing by Uttaresh.V and Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION -3.21% 9950 End-of-day quote.28.72%
FUJIKURA LTD. 1.55% 654 End-of-day quote.37.68%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 8.94% 4385 End-of-day quote.107.62%
NEXON CO., LTD. 0.09% 2141 End-of-day quote.-32.67%
RAKUTEN GROUP, INC. -0.15% 1343 End-of-day quote.35.11%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -2.65% 10290 End-of-day quote.35.39%
SHOWA DENKO K.K. 0.65% 3085 End-of-day quote.40.42%
SMC CORPORATION 1.50% 70440 End-of-day quote.11.90%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.76% 6711 End-of-day quote.-16.72%
SUMCO CORPORATION -5.34% 2342 End-of-day quote.3.49%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -0.64% 4650 End-of-day quote.61.18%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58aLadbrokes owner Entain's profit boosted by Euro 2020
RE
02:50aAustralia stocks end flat as Rio Tinto, CBA offset early gains
RE
02:50aAviva to return 4 billion stg to investors but profit misses forecast
RE
02:48aCVC funds to buy UK-listed Stock Spirits in $1-billion deal
RE
02:47aJapanese shares slip as chip stocks take hit from outlook worries
RE
02:46aHenkel cautious on costs, supply chains, even as sales jump
RE
02:46aHenkel cautious on costs, supply chains, even as sales jump
RE
02:44aIndian rocket fails to launch earth observation satellite
RE
02:43aApple supplier Foxconn's Q2 profit beats estimates
RE
02:43aBoohoo to invest 500 million stg in 5-year UK plan, create 5,000 jobs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Estimating Australia's “blue carbon” potential
2Asian shares fall as Delta fears eclipse Wall Street uptick
3Explainer-How hackers stole $613 million in crypto tokens from Poly Network
4STRAUMANN HOLDING AG : EQS-ADHOC : Straumann Group further accelerates growth in the second quarter to deliver..
5SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: Strong growth in Order intake of EUR 11 m to EUR 24.7 m; EUR ..

HOT NEWS