Japanese shares track U.S. futures higher, tech stocks shine

04/20/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose for a third straight session on Thursday, driven by technology heavyweights, as U.S. futures advanced and after longer dated U.S. treasury yields tumbled overnight.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.21% to 27,547.24 by the midday break, while the broader Topix gained 0.61% to 1,926.90.

A market participant from a Japanese brokerage said the Nikkei's gains were capped as investors awaited corporate earnings and currency moves weighed on risk appetite.

The dollar added 0.36% to 128.335 yen, after soaring to a two-decade high of 129.430 on Wednesday as the Bank of Japan stepped in to the bond market for the third time in three months to defend its zero-percent yield target, drawing a stark contrast with the Fed's increasingly hawkish posture.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 3.42% and was the biggest boost to the Nikkei and the Topix, after its global peer ASML Holding NV beat earnings forecasts.

Air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries climbed 2.74% and game and camera maker Sony Group gained 0.96%.

Canon fell 2.3% even after a report said the office equipment and camera maker lifted its annual net profit forecast.

Cosmetic maker Kao was the biggest gainer among the top 30 core Topix names, rising 3.55%.

Trading firms were underperformers among the Topix 30, with Mitsubishi Corp down 0.84%, and Itochu losing 0.72%.

There were 143 advancers on the Nikkei index against 77 decliners

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.51 billion, compared with the average 1.31 billion in the past 30 days. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASML HOLDING N.V. 5.31% 591.4 Real-time Quote.-16.32%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.17% 1.30453 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.02% 0.7998 Delayed Quote.0.25%
CANON INC. -2.83% 3026 Delayed Quote.9.78%
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. 2.67% 20775 Delayed Quote.-22.25%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.18% 1.08304 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.013096 Delayed Quote.-2.55%
ITOCHU CORPORATION -1.12% 3987 Delayed Quote.12.93%
KAO CORPORATION 3.46% 5234 Delayed Quote.-17.69%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -0.97% 4485 Delayed Quote.23.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.03% 0.67795 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
NIKKEI 225 0.86% 27217.85 Real-time Quote.-6.27%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 1.09% 11555 Delayed Quote.-22.07%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD 3.33% 56530 Delayed Quote.-16.39%
TOPIX INDEX 0.30% 1921.45 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
