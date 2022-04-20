Japanese shares track Wall St strength, weaker yen lifts automakers

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose for a
second session on Wednesday, as heavyweight technology stocks
tracked overnight Wall Street gains, while the yen's recent
slump helped boost automakers.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.86% higher at
27,217.85, while the broader Topix rose 1.03% to
1,915.15.
"U.S. Treasury yields were rising, so investors were not
able to buy growth shares aggressively," said Hideyuki Suzuki,
general manager at investment research for SBI Securities.
"Many investors seem to be awaiting corporate earnings
before they start taking positions."
Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing provided the
biggest boost to the Nikkei index, rising 2.5%, followed by
technology investor SoftBank Group, which climbed
1.44%.
Auto and parts makers led gains of the Tokyo
Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes, jumping 3.39%, after
the yen weakened to the lowest level against the dollar in 20
years.
Toyota Motor jumped 3.74% and was the biggest boost
for the Topix. Honda Motor climbed 3.59%.
Heavyweight chip-related stocks Tokyo Electron lost
1.25% and Advantest fell 1.29%.
Media company CyberAgent Inc was the biggest loser
in the Nikkei, with a 2.81% drop, followed by electronic
application equipment maker Keyence Corp losing 2.14%.
There were 181 advancers in the Nikkei index against 40
decliners.
The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's
main board was 1.19 billion, compared with the average of 1.31
billion in the past 30 days.
