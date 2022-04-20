Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japanese shares track Wall St strength, weaker yen lifts automakers

04/20/2022 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose for a second session on Wednesday, as heavyweight technology stocks tracked overnight Wall Street gains, while the yen's recent slump helped boost automakers.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.86% higher at 27,217.85, while the broader Topix rose 1.03% to 1,915.15.

"U.S. Treasury yields were rising, so investors were not able to buy growth shares aggressively," said Hideyuki Suzuki, general manager at investment research for SBI Securities.

"Many investors seem to be awaiting corporate earnings before they start taking positions."

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing provided the biggest boost to the Nikkei index, rising 2.5%, followed by technology investor SoftBank Group, which climbed 1.44%.

Auto and parts makers led gains of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes, jumping 3.39%, after the yen weakened to the lowest level against the dollar in 20 years.

Toyota Motor jumped 3.74% and was the biggest boost for the Topix. Honda Motor climbed 3.59%.

Heavyweight chip-related stocks Tokyo Electron lost 1.25% and Advantest fell 1.29%.

Media company CyberAgent Inc was the biggest loser in the Nikkei, with a 2.81% drop, followed by electronic application equipment maker Keyence Corp losing 2.14%.

There were 181 advancers in the Nikkei index against 40 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.19 billion, compared with the average of 1.31 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION -1.29% 8440 Delayed Quote.-21.56%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.30242 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.24% 0.79487 Delayed Quote.0.31%
CYBERAGENT, INC. -2.81% 1418 Delayed Quote.-23.77%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.19% 1.08105 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 2.50% 64470 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 3.59% 3433 Delayed Quote.2.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.01309 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) 0.31% 224.6 Delayed Quote.-5.87%
KEYENCE CORPORATION -2.14% 53590 Delayed Quote.-24.24%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.27% 0.67618 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
NIKKEI 225 0.86% 27217.85 Real-time Quote.-6.92%
S&P 500 1.61% 4462.21 Real-time Quote.-7.86%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.44% 5627 Delayed Quote.2.08%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD -1.25% 54730 Delayed Quote.-16.39%
TOPIX INDEX 1.03% 1915.15 Delayed Quote.-5.63%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.80% 7900 Delayed Quote.-15.56%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 3.74% 2258.5 Delayed Quote.2.35%
YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION -1.93% 2130 Delayed Quote.4.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07aFTSE 100 to Open Higher After Strong U.S. Finish
DJ
03:05aAustralian shares edge up on $14.8 bln bid for Ramsay Health Care
RE
03:01aUAE's Empower To Build Two Solar Power Plants In Morocco - WAM
RE
03:01aUae's empower wins contract to build two solar power plants in m…
RE
03:01aJITSE GROEN : Takeaway in talks with potential buyers for Grubhub, says CEO Groen
RE
02:58aS.Korean stocks flat with investor focus on corporate earnings
RE
02:55aNo 'good or bad' in exchange rates, Japan official says, as yen slips
RE
02:53aIndian court stays demolition of shops in sensitive area of New Delhi
RE
02:47aJapanese shares track Wall St strength, weaker yen lifts automakers
RE
02:47aSaudi Cabinet approves agreement on investments by PIF in Egypt -state media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans
2Stocks wobble as China lockdowns weigh; yen wallows
3Ackman's fund likely feeling the Netflix pain as shares plunge
4Just Eat Takeaway weighs GrubHub sale, scales back 2022 growth view
5ASML reports 3.5 billion net sales and 695 million net income in Q1 2..

HOT NEWS