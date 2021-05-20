Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japanese shares track Wall Street higher as stable U.S. rates boost sentiment

05/20/2021 | 11:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japanese shares gained on Friday, as a strong finish on the Wall Street overnight prompted investors to bet on cheap growth stocks, while stable U.S. interest rates also underpinned sentiment.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.36% to 28,198.37 by 0216 GMT, while the broader Topix edged up 0.15% to 1,898.77.

Nikkei, which has been under pressure on concerns over slow economic recovery from the COVID-19 lows due to Japan's stagnated vaccine rollouts, briefly fell by 10% from a peak hit in February earlier in the session.

"Investors have started feeing comfortable with making bets as share prices have become relatively cheap," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

"And an overnight gain in the Nasdaq and stable U.S. interest rates also boosted sentiment."

Fast Retailing, known for its Uniqlo clothing brand, gained 0.77%, while chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 0.57%. Medical equipment maker Olympus jumped 2.3%.

Wall Street's main indexes rebounded after a three-day slide, buoyed by gains in technology stocks, while the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell after factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region slowed in May.

CyberAgent, up 3.65%, was the largest percentage gainer in the Nikkei, followed by Recruit Holdings gaining and Toppan Printing, jumping 3.31% and 3.27%, respectively.

Showa Denko, down 3.12 %, was the biggest loser on the index, followed by Inpex, and DOWA Holdings losing 2.96% and 2.66%, respectively.

There were 106 advancers on the Nikkei index against 118 decliners.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CYBERAGENT, INC. -0.43% 2084 End-of-day quote.17.24%
DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -2.91% 4505 End-of-day quote.20.62%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -0.52% 85700 End-of-day quote.-7.32%
INPEX CORPORATION -3.59% 778 End-of-day quote.39.93%
OLYMPUS CORPORATION 1.27% 2197.5 End-of-day quote.-2.61%
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 0.70% 5168 End-of-day quote.19.60%
SHOWA DENKO K.K. -2.35% 3525 End-of-day quote.60.45%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED 2.05% 45870 End-of-day quote.19.45%
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. -1.08% 1836 End-of-day quote.26.19%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aJapan's jobless rate seen up, Tokyo CPI far below BOJ's inflation goal
RE
12:18aJD Logistics to raise $3.16 billion in Hong Kong IPO -sources
RE
12:18aJD Logistics to raise $3.16 billion in Hong Kong IPO -sources
RE
12:17aCoronavirus wave flattens Indian housing market views
RE
12:17aMexico receives 1,190,800 doses of astrazeneca covid-19 vaccine from the united states - mexican foreign minister
RE
12:17aMalaysia April CPI Jumped 4.7% on Low Base Effect
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aIndian shares gain as financials rebound, SBI results awaited
RE
12:04aMalaysia's April CPI rises 4.7% year-on-year, fastest since 2017
RE
12:01aS.korea approves moderna's covid-19 vaccine - drug safety ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar heads for weekly loss as traders shrug off taper talk
3Oil nudges up, set for biggest weekly loss since March on possible Iran supplies
4U.S. Treasury floats global corporate tax of at least 15%
5Commerce chief says U.S. could help boost chips transparency

HOT NEWS