Japanese shares track Wall Street higher, tech shares lead rally

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japanese shares on Wednesday
tracked overnight gains on Wall Street, with technology
heavyweights leading the climb and energy shares rising on
firmer oil prices.
The Nikkei share average was up 1% at 28,215.09 by
0215 GMT, while the broader Topix jumped 1.08% to
1,968.17.
"The Nikkei crossed a 200-day moving average — which foreign
investors pay attention to — in the previous session and that
prompted investors to make further bets today," said Shuji
Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
U.S. stocks ended higher overnight along with Apple
and other technology shares, while Target Corp's
disappointing margin forecast weighed on retail stocks
for much of the day.
In Japan, Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries
rose 2.78% and was the top gainer on the Nikkei. Technology
investor SoftBank Group gained 2.69%, medical services
platform M3 jumped 6.27% and robot maker Fanuc
climbed 2.26%.
Oil explorers added 4.31% to be the top gaining
sector among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.
Real estate shares rose 2.8%, with Tokyu Fudosan
Holdings jumping 4.31%.
Insurers and banks fell 0.47% and
0.84%, respectively, after U.S. Treasury yields fell.
Dai-ichi Life Holdings lost 2.13% and was one of the
top losers on the Nikkei.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial
Group Inc were the worst performers among the top core
30 Topix names, falling 1.57% and 1.39%, respectively.
Fast Retailing gave up early gains to edge down
0.44% after the Uniqlo owner said it would raise prices on some
goods this fall.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)