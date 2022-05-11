Log in
News: Latest News
Japanese shares track Wall Street lower; tech stocks weigh

05/11/2022 | 11:09pm EDT
TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Thursday, tracking a sharp decline on Wall Street overnight, with technology heavyweights leading the slide.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.84% to 25,992.68 by the midday break, while the broader Topix was down 0.28% to 1,846.05.

"It was hard to bet on Japanese stocks after the Nasdaq's fall overnight," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"As long as the Federal Reserve maintains its policy tightening, investors will remain cautious about investing in risk assets."

U.S. stocks ended sharply lower overnight, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 3% and the Dow falling for a fifth straight day after inflation data did little to ease investor worries over the outlook for interest rates and the economy.

Technology investor SoftBank Group tanked 6.25%, dragging the telecommunication sector 2.64% lower to make it the worst performing sector.

Phone companies KDDI fell 1.74% and SoftBank slipped 4.99%.

Chip-related stocks Tokyo Electron and Advantest fell 1.17% and 2.11%, respectively. Medical services platform M3 tumbled 8.25%.

Toyota Motor, which flagged annual profit declines, reversed its course to rise 0.48%. The stock has lost more than 8% this week, underperforming the Topix's 3.64% loss.

Olympus surged 10.91% after the endoscope maker flagged a jump in its annual profits.

There were 116 advancers on the Nikkei index against 104 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.72 billion, compared with an average of 1.22 billion in the past 30 days. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION -2.81% 8280 Delayed Quote.-23.12%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -4.03% 56590 Delayed Quote.-11.16%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) 2.08% 186.35 Delayed Quote.-23.49%
KDDI CORPORATION -2.04% 4229 Delayed Quote.29.18%
M3, INC. -8.69% 3586 Delayed Quote.-33.78%
NIKKEI 225 0.18% 26213.64 Real-time Quote.-9.12%
OLYMPUS CORPORATION 9.42% 2499.5 Delayed Quote.-16.42%
S&P 500 -1.65% 3935.18 Real-time Quote.-16.05%
SOFTBANK CORP. -5.15% 1435.5 Delayed Quote.3.95%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -6.68% 4557 Delayed Quote.-9.83%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD -0.58% 54590 Delayed Quote.-19.36%
TOPIX INDEX -0.60% 1840.88 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.93% 8120 Delayed Quote.-10.12%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.07% 2084 Delayed Quote.3.47%
