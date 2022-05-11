Japanese shares track Wall Street lower; tech stocks weigh

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Thursday,
tracking a sharp decline on Wall Street overnight, with
technology heavyweights leading the slide.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.84% to 25,992.68 by
the midday break, while the broader Topix was down 0.28%
to 1,846.05.
"It was hard to bet on Japanese stocks after the Nasdaq's
fall overnight," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the
research department at Tachibana Securities.
"As long as the Federal Reserve maintains its policy
tightening, investors will remain cautious about investing in
risk assets."
U.S. stocks ended sharply lower overnight, with the Nasdaq
dropping more than 3% and the Dow falling for a fifth straight
day after inflation data did little to ease investor worries
over the outlook for interest rates and the economy.
Technology investor SoftBank Group tanked 6.25%,
dragging the telecommunication sector 2.64% lower to
make it the worst performing sector.
Phone companies KDDI fell 1.74% and SoftBank
slipped 4.99%.
Chip-related stocks Tokyo Electron and Advantest
fell 1.17% and 2.11%, respectively. Medical services
platform M3 tumbled 8.25%.
Toyota Motor, which flagged annual profit declines,
reversed its course to rise 0.48%. The stock has lost more than
8% this week, underperforming the Topix's 3.64% loss.
Olympus surged 10.91% after the endoscope maker
flagged a jump in its annual profits.
There were 116 advancers on the Nikkei index against 104
decliners.
The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's
main board was 0.72 billion, compared with an average of 1.22
billion in the past 30 days.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)