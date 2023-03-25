TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - The Japanese government's plan to soften the impact of inflation on households and businesses is expected to cost about 2.2 trillion yen ($16.83 billion), Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday citing the leader of a party in the ruling coalition.

The government will approve the use of budget reserves for the current financial year for the proposed fiscal package, Natsuo Yamaguchi, chief of the Komeito party, a junior partner in the coalition, said in a speech, Kyodo reported. ($1 = 130.6900 yen) (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama)