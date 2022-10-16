Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japanese stocks drop nearly 2% despite tourism boost

10/16/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Monday, tracking Wall Street's slump from the previous session, as investors braced for more signals of global recession, although tourism-related shares performed well following the border re-opening last week.

Japan's Nikkei share average plunged well below the 27,000 psychological barrier on opening and stayed there for the entire morning session, trading down 1.43% at 26,703.

The broader Topix index fell 1.12%.

The Nikkei had its biggest percentage gain since March on Friday. "We expect the market to be softer today in reaction to that," Nomura Securities strategist Maki Sawada said in a briefing with reporters, adding that Friday's U.S. consumer sentiment data further drove share prices down.

High-growth stocks weighed down the index the most, with online medical services company M3 Inc dropping 5.13% and SoftBank Group Corp losing 1.77%.

Department stores were some of the best performers in the Nikkei. Shares of Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd jumped 4.48%, Takashimaya Co Ltd rose 3.27%, and J.Front Retailing Co Ltd gained 2.14%.

"We think the expectation of a recovery in inbound demand is continuing," Nomura's Sawada said. "On the TV news this weekend you could see footage of foreigners with suitcases buying in bulk, partly due to the weak yen."

Last week, Japan reinstated visa-free travel to dozens of countries, ending some of the world's strictest border controls to slow the spread of COVID-19. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is counting on tourism to help invigorate the economy and reap some benefits from the yen's slide to decades-low.

Marine transportation business Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd , which also operates a travel agency, gained the most on the Nikkei with 4.92%. Shares of peer Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd were up 3.23%.

Railway and airline companies also rose. Topix air transport and sea transport stocks were two of just three sectors to advance on the index.

Of the Nikkei's 225 constituents, 34 gained, 188 fell, and three traded flat. (Reporting by Sam Byford; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. 4.71% 1357 Delayed Quote.52.47%
J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD. 2.48% 1199 Delayed Quote.11.75%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 6.10% 2330 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
M3, INC. -4.52% 4038 Delayed Quote.-27.02%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD 3.41% 2944 Delayed Quote.0.01%
NIKKEI 225 3.25% 27090.76 Real-time Quote.-5.91%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.19% 1059 Delayed Quote.11.02%
NOMURA CORPORATION 1.87% 1092 Delayed Quote.22.37%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -2.28% 5517 Delayed Quote.3.98%
TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED 3.33% 1863 Delayed Quote.68.50%
TOPIX INDEX -1.06% 1878.31 Delayed Quote.-4.73%
Latest news "Economy"
12:46aChina, HK stocks sag after Xi emphasises security, reiterates COVID stance
RE
12:44aAsia shares ease, major test looms for UK bonds
RE
12:44aINDIA BONDS-Bond yields fall as cenbank policy minutes seen dovish
RE
12:42aOil futures rise on hopes of recovery in China's fuel demand
RE
12:42aIndonesia books nearly $5 billion Sept trade surplus, above forecast
RE
12:37aUk military intelligence - with russian presence in kherson stra…
RE
12:36aUk military intelligence - russian forces are increasing logisti…
RE
12:35aUk military intelligence - logistical issues faced by russia in…
RE
12:34aEMEA Morning Briefing : Shares to Struggle as UK -2-
DJ
12:34aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Struggle as UK Uncertainty May Linger
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK housing market shows strains from "mini-budget": Rightmove
2China, HK stocks fall after Xi emphasises security, reiterates COVID st..
3CHINA CBANK INJECTS 500 BLN YUAN VIA ONE-YEAR MLF - STATEMENT…
4China to unswervingly promote opening up of markets
5Apple Freezes Plan To Use China's YMTC Chips Amid Political Pressure - ..

HOT NEWS