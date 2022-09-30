Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japanese stocks fall in worst month since March 2020

09/30/2022 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell sharply on Friday, posting their biggest monthly drop since the COVID-19 pandemic first rocked markets 2-1/2 years ago, tracking overnight Wall Street losses.

The Nikkei share average closed down 1.83% at 25,937.21, its lowest close since July 1. The index shed 7.669% in September, its biggest monthly decline since March 2020.

The broader Topix fell 1.76% to also record its worst month since March 2020.

All three major U.S. stock indexes fell overnight on heightened fears of a recession and a report that Apple Inc has cancelled a planned boost in iPhone 14 production.

"Yesterday's news about Apple suspending its production increase caused the market to factor in a global recession," Tokai Tokyo Research Institute senior strategist Takashi Nakamura said.

"Even if the economy is expected to improve in Japan, overseas trends will make it difficult for investors to buy Japanese stocks alone."

"I think the falls in U.S. stocks were an overreaction," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst, Daiwa Securities, adding the same could be true of Japan, citing a gap between supply and demand at the end of the month.

Every sector on the Nikkei fell except real estate, which gained 0.54%. Of the index's 225 constituents, 186 declined, 35 advanced, and four traded flat.

Unitika Ltd, up 2.41%, and Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd, up 1.84%, were among the best performers on the Nikkei. Both stocks are set to be removed from the index after this week.

Shinsei Bank Ltd jumped 6.96%, after a report in the Nikkei newspaper's online edition that SBI Holdings has applied for approval as a bank holding company, allowing it to increase its stake in the bank to more than 50%.

Automakers were among the worst performers, led by Mazda Motor Corp, down 8.17%. Mitsubishi Motors Corp , Nissan Motor Co Ltd, and Subaru Corp followed suit.

Clothing giant and Uniqlo parent company Fast Retailing Co Ltd weighed on the index the most, falling 3.58%. (Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -4.91% 142.48 Delayed Quote.-15.62%
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. -0.60% 566.4 Delayed Quote.-12.16%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -3.58% 76710 Delayed Quote.21.82%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION -8.17% 956 Delayed Quote.17.63%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -7.99% 518 Delayed Quote.75.39%
NIKKEI 225 -1.83% 25937.21 Real-time Quote.-9.09%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -6.31% 460.2 Delayed Quote.-11.62%
OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY COMPANY 1.84% 718 Delayed Quote.-22.01%
SBI HOLDINGS, INC. -0.95% 2596 Delayed Quote.-16.40%
SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED 6.96% 2075 Delayed Quote.3.58%
SUBARU CORPORATION -6.25% 2167 Delayed Quote.12.37%
TOPIX INDEX -1.76% 1835.94 Delayed Quote.-6.89%
UNITIKA LTD 2.41% 298 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12aGerman engineering business robust but energy costs biting - VDMA
RE
03:12aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina Faso capital -Reuters witnesses
RE
03:12aThai current account deficit narrows in Aug, exports up
RE
03:10aFrench finance minister says he's "worried" about Britain
RE
03:05aLondon Stocks Seen Little Changed; Economic Worries Persist
DJ
03:04aGlobal dealmaking plunges as financing market hits rock bottom
RE
03:03aJapan's Kioxia says to cut wafer start production volume by 30% at 2 plants
RE
03:00aS.Korea cenbank sold net $15.41 bln for FX intervention in Q2
RE
03:00aAustralian shares mark worst month since June on recession woes
RE
03:00aKKR, CVC weighing stakes in Spain's Quironsalud -El Confidencial
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted
2Asian shares head for worst month since pandemic started
3ABB to Sell Remaining Stake in Hitachi Energy to Hitachi
4Exclusive-JPMorgan to hire about 2,000 engineers even as economy soften..
5Nomura : Appointed as Chair of Newly Established "GX Business Working G..

HOT NEWS