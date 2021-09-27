Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japanese stocks fall on caution ahead of ruling party leadership election

09/27/2021 | 10:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japanese shares slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in chip makers and shippers, as investors chose to pocket profits ahead of a leadership election in the ruling party.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.45% to 30,103.42 by 0212 GMT and the broader Topix lost 0.63% to 2,074.57, also tracking a weaker Wall Street finish overnight.

"Investors who had bet on changes in Japan's politics were selling shares to book profits ahead of the party election tomorrow," said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist with Pictet Asset Management.

"They are taking a pause in betting as it is not clear who is going to win at this point."

The Nikkei has risen more than 7% this month in the run-up to the Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election, which will effectively choose the new prime minister.

Hopes of an economic recovery amid accelerated COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and declining cases of infections also drove the rally.

Chip heavyweights Advantest lost 3.83%, Tokyo Electron slipped 1.91% and Shin-Etsu Chemical lost 2.04%.

Shippers led the decline among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 sub-indexes with a drop of 8.22%.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha tumbled 11.89%, making it the biggest percentage loser on the Nikkei, followed by Nippon Yusen , losing 6.91%, and Mitsui OSK Lines, down 5.96%.

Oil explorers climbed the most with Inpex gaining 3.62% and Japan Petroleum Exploration rising 1%. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 0.81% 11220 End-of-day quote.45.15%
INPEX CORPORATION 4.77% 857 End-of-day quote.54.14%
JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION CO., LTD. 2.73% 2106 End-of-day quote.12.26%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. -6.68% 7820 End-of-day quote.270.27%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD. -6.48% 9230 End-of-day quote.193.02%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA -6.55% 10270 End-of-day quote.327.56%
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD. -0.88% 20345 End-of-day quote.12.78%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED -0.04% 54410 End-of-day quote.41.69%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12aWorld Bank says Delta variant slowing economic growth in East Asia and Pacific
RE
12:12aWorld Bank says Delta variant slowing economic growth in East Asia and Pacific
RE
12:08aIndian shares open flat as tech erases energy gains
RE
09/27China coking coal, coke futures leap amid supply crunch
RE
09/27World Bank cuts Thai GDP growth outlook to 1% this year
RE
09/27Gold ekes out gains but firm dollar, bond yields hit appeal
RE
09/27India's total covid-19 cases reach about 33.70 mln, death toll reaches 447,373 - health ministry
RE
09/27India's daily covid-19 cases rise by 18,795 - health ministry
RE
09/27India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 179 - health ministry
RE
09/27TREASURIES-Two-year yield jumps as traders brace for rate hikes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Two Fed officials depart amid scrutiny over investment trades
2PBOC promises to protect consumers as China Evergrande teeters
3Canada seeks to attract U.S. frequent flyers with perks on Air Canada
4Aurora Cannabis : revenue falls short of expectations on lower pot dema..
5BlueBay, Blackrock, Ashmore and UBS exposed to Evergrande -Morningstar

HOT NEWS