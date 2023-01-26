Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japanese stocks gain biggest weekly foreign inflow in eight weeks

01/26/2023 | 02:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were big buyers in Japanese stocks in the week ended Jan. 20 as the Bank of Japan's decision to continue with an ultra-easy policy boosted sentiment.

Overseas investors obtained Japanese equities worth a net of 456.12 billion yen ($3.53 billion) in their biggest weekly net buying since Nov. 25, data from exchanges showed.

They drew 357.33 billion yen worth of derivatives and 98.79 billion worth of cash equities.

The Bank of Japan's decision to maintain ultra-low interest rates and continue with its 0.5% cap for the 10-year bond yield helped Japanese shares scale a one-month-high last week.

The Nikkei share average surged 1.66% and the Topix index jumped 1.25%, as both indexes posted their second weekly gain last week.

Meanwhile, foreign investors liquidated a net 1.84 trillion yen worth of Japanese bonds, marking a second consecutive week of outflows.

On the other hand, Japanese investors remained net buyers of foreign equities for an eighth successive week with net purchases worth 260.3 billion yen, although they exited 296.1 billion yen worth of overseas bonds after two weeks of net purchases. ($1 = 129.2400 yen)

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.29% 141.546 Delayed Quote.1.15%
NIKKEI 225 -0.12% 27362.75 Real-time Quote.4.62%
TOPIX INDEX -0.12% 1978.4 Delayed Quote.4.29%
Latest news "Economy"
02:33aProvident Financial CEO May to step down
RE
02:23aWizz Air says average fares up, bookings rise
RE
02:21aRouble hits one-week low as market treads water before tax payments
RE
02:19aRussia launches air attack, Ukraine shoots down missiles - officials
RE
02:18aSouth Korean shares end sharply higher on auto, battery boost
RE
02:18aFinland's tvo: electricity generation at olkiluoto 2 will be sus…
RE
02:17aJapan's Suzuki to invest $35 bln through FY 2030
RE
02:16aAB Volvo profit just short of forecast as supply strain lingers
RE
02:15aIG Group extends share buyback by 50 million pounds
RE
02:14aCaterer Elior's revenue jumps on post-COVID catch-up, price hikes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. economic growth expected in fourth quarter, outlook darkeni..
2Marketmind: Heading for a soft landing?
3Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and full year 2022
4Nikola highlights its integrated hydrogen solution and introduces new h..
5EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher Ahead of U.S. GDP Data

HOT NEWS