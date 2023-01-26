Japanese stocks gain biggest weekly foreign inflow in eight weeks

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were big buyers in
Japanese stocks in the week ended Jan. 20 as the Bank of Japan's
decision to continue with an ultra-easy policy boosted
sentiment.
Overseas investors obtained Japanese equities worth a net of
456.12 billion yen ($3.53 billion) in their biggest weekly net
buying since Nov. 25, data from exchanges showed.
They drew 357.33 billion yen worth of derivatives and 98.79
billion worth of cash equities.
The Bank of Japan's decision to maintain ultra-low interest
rates and continue with its 0.5% cap for the 10-year bond yield
helped Japanese shares scale a one-month-high last week.
The Nikkei share average surged 1.66% and the Topix
index jumped 1.25%, as both indexes posted their second
weekly gain last week.
Meanwhile, foreign investors liquidated a net 1.84 trillion
yen worth of Japanese bonds, marking a second consecutive week
of outflows.
On the other hand, Japanese investors remained net buyers of
foreign equities for an eighth successive week with net
purchases worth 260.3 billion yen, although they exited 296.1
billion yen worth of overseas bonds after two weeks of net
purchases.
($1 = 129.2400 yen)
(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in
Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)