  Homepage
  News
News
All News 

Japanese stocks inch higher as chip makers, exporters gain

12/05/2022 | 10:13pm EST
TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares inched higher on Tuesday, underpinned by gains in chip-related stocks and as exporters advanced after the yen weakened against the dollar overnight.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.29% to 27,902.11 by the midday break, while the broader Topix was up 0.14% at 1,950.72.

"As the yen weakened, some shares looked attractive," said Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager at the investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The dollar gained against the yen overnight, after data showed that U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting speculation the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates more than recently projected.

Tokyo Electron and Advantest rose 1.02% and 1.59%, respectively. Robot maker Fanuc gained 0.77%.

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing rose 1.26% and provided the biggest support to the Nikkei.

Automaker Mazda Motor jumped 3.04% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei, while peer motorcycle maker Yamaha Motor rose 3%.

"The market took cues from the U.S. market and was down earlier, but there was demand for buying on dips mainly from retail investors," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

CyberAgent, which has been streaming all the FIFA World Cup matches on its Abema platform, slipped 3.51% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei after Japan lost against Croatia.

British-style pub chain Hub Co, another stock which benefited from Japan's surprise win over Germany and Spain at the World Cup, tanked 8.18%. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 1.38% 9570 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.54% 92.094 Delayed Quote.9.63%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.23% 166.86 Delayed Quote.6.17%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.03% 1.2195 Delayed Quote.-9.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.19% 100.67 Delayed Quote.9.82%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.73573 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
CYBERAGENT, INC. -4.22% 1227 Delayed Quote.-32.71%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.15% 143.575 Delayed Quote.8.35%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.04933 Delayed Quote.-7.68%
FANUC CORPORATION 0.86% 21040 Delayed Quote.-16.71%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 1.97% 85530 Delayed Quote.24.58%
HUB CO., LTD. -10.17% 636 Delayed Quote.5.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.38% 1.66334 Delayed Quote.6.84%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.49% 0.012152 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.10% 0.6878 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.64% 1048 Delayed Quote.16.61%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.24% 2.44 Delayed Quote.-25.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.29% 86.576 Delayed Quote.9.37%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.09% 0.63274 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
NIKKEI 225 0.15% 27820.4 Real-time Quote.-3.52%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. 1.00% 46560 Delayed Quote.-29.48%
TOPIX INDEX 0.23% 1952.51 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.20% 136.822 Delayed Quote.16.86%
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD. 2.46% 3330 Delayed Quote.19.06%
