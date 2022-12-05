Japanese stocks inch higher as chip makers, exporters gain

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares inched higher
on Tuesday, underpinned by gains in chip-related stocks and as
exporters advanced after the yen weakened against the dollar
overnight.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.29% to 27,902.11 by
the midday break, while the broader Topix was up 0.14%
at 1,950.72.
"As the yen weakened, some shares looked attractive," said
Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager at the investment
research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The dollar gained against the yen overnight, after data
showed that U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked
up in November, prompting speculation the Federal Reserve may
lift interest rates more than recently projected.
Tokyo Electron and Advantest rose 1.02%
and 1.59%, respectively. Robot maker Fanuc gained
0.77%.
Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing rose 1.26% and
provided the biggest support to the Nikkei.
Automaker Mazda Motor jumped 3.04% to become the
top gainer on the Nikkei, while peer motorcycle maker Yamaha
Motor rose 3%.
"The market took cues from the U.S. market and was down
earlier, but there was demand for buying on dips mainly from
retail investors," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at
the research department at Tachibana Securities.
CyberAgent, which has been streaming all the FIFA
World Cup matches on its Abema platform, slipped 3.51% to become
the worst performer on the Nikkei after Japan lost against
Croatia.
British-style pub chain Hub Co, another stock which
benefited from Japan's surprise win over Germany and Spain at
the World Cup, tanked 8.18%.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)