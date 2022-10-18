Advanced search
Japanese stocks rebound as U.S. futures rise

10/18/2022 | 12:57am EDT
TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks traded higher on Tuesday after a rocky morning session, supported by a strong overnight Wall Street performance and positive indications from U.S. futures markets.

The Nikkei index rose as much as 1.7% in early trade. But the index pared some gains and fell below the 27,000 psychological barrier, before rebounding to a gain of 1.59% at 27,202.70.

The broader Topix rose 1.22%.

"There is the fact that U.S. stocks were up yesterday (Monday), but futures have also risen sharply — for example the Dow Jones," said Yutaka Miura, a senior equities analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Dow Jones e-mini futures were last up 1.66%. "I think the buying has been driven in anticipation of stocks rising on Wall Street this evening," Miura said, pointing to similarly strong performance in markets like South Korea and Hong Kong.

Online healthcare services provider M3 Inc was the best performer in the Nikkei, rising 5.17%.

Yamaha Corp was also a strong Nikkei performer, up 5.05%. Recruit Holdings Co Ltd was next, gaining 4.84% after announcing a 150 billion yen ($1.01 billion) share buyback program.

Transportation shares continued to perform well following last week's relaxing of border restrictions for tourists. East Japan Railway Co gained 2.2%, and Topix airline stocks were up 1.54%.

Every sector on the Nikkei advanced except utilities, which fell 0.2%. Tokyo Gas Co Ltd made the biggest loss at 1.02%.

Of the index's 225 constituents, 201 advanced, 21 fell, and three traded flat.

"I think Japanese stocks are more influenced by overseas factors than domestic," Miura said, pointing to this week's earnings reports from U.S. companies like Goldman Sachs, Tesla, and Netflix.

"There's a possibility that earnings announcements could be an important factor this week," he said. ($1 = 148.9000 yen) (Reporting by Sam Byford; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 1.88% 8139 Delayed Quote.12.31%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 0.34% 2348 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
M3, INC. 5.29% 4278 Delayed Quote.-27.02%
MIURA CO., LTD. 1.00% 3030 Delayed Quote.-21.59%
NETFLIX, INC. 6.57% 245.1 Delayed Quote.-59.32%
NIKKEI 225 -1.16% 26775.79 Real-time Quote.-5.91%
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD 4.98% 4467 Delayed Quote.-37.56%
TESLA, INC. 7.01% 219.35 Delayed Quote.-41.81%
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD. -0.98% 2524 Delayed Quote.24.98%
TOPIX INDEX 1.13% 1900.83 Delayed Quote.-4.73%
YAMAHA CORPORATION 4.86% 5610 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
