STORY: Meet Japanese wrestler Shogo Uozumi.

After competing at national level back home, he decided to swap Tokyo for Thies, Senegal's third largest city.

His goal? To master a Senegalese wrestling style known as Laamb.

Location: Thies, Senegal

"I just finished practice today with the team I'm practicing with right now. Every time I practice, I feel myself getting stronger bit by bit, so I feel a lot of joy and growth."

Anchored in ancestral war rituals, Laamb has evolved from a post-harvest pastime into Senegal's national sport.

It blends physical combat and acrobatics, with victory marked by an opponent's back touching the ground.

Uozumi first discovered this style of wrestling during a trip to Senegal in 2017.

He relocated to the African country full-time five years later and now lives with a community of wrestlers.

Uozumi has also set up an academy of three dozen students who he is helping prepare for the 2026 Youth Olympics.

"The reason I like Senegal is that the Senegalese people have very warm hearts. In Senegal, as in Japan, we have a culture of hospitality, which in Japan is called Omotenashi, but in Senegal it is called Teranga. When I came to Senegal, I was fascinated by this hospitality called Teranga. Senegalese people live together with their families, and they all support each other in this way. That's my kind of culture, so I fell in love with Senegal."