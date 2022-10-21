Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japanese yen jumps vs dollar, traders suspect intervention

10/21/2022 | 11:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An electric monitor displays the exchange rate between the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar along with Shanghai and Shenzhen stock prices in Tokyo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The battered yen jumped against the dollar on Friday, triggering speculation that Japanese authorities may be in the market to stem a slide in their currency.

The yen rose as high 147.10 per dollar in late morning U.S. trade, up more than four yen from a 32-year peak of 151.94 yen. It was last down 1.1% at 148.46.

"It looks like the Ministry of Finance is intervening here. We are seeing lots of dollar selling and the yen moving almost vertically as shorts get squeezed," Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist, at Corpay in Toronto.

"We are hearing large blocks are being traded. That typically means either larger institutions are moving money or that a central bank is intervening in size. The clearest evidence is just the scale of dollar selling that is happening."

The finance ministry declined to comment.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -1.00% 93.36 Delayed Quote.12.29%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -1.98% 165.403 Delayed Quote.7.81%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.12534 Delayed Quote.-17.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.52% 107.338 Delayed Quote.19.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.58% 0.7299 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -1.62% 144.563 Delayed Quote.11.81%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.50% 0.98351 Delayed Quote.-14.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.22% 1.811332 Delayed Quote.17.48%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012101 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 1.89% 0.6801 Delayed Quote.-15.37%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -1.06% 84.283 Delayed Quote.7.72%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.05% 0.5735 Delayed Quote.-17.22%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -2.11% 146.985 Delayed Quote.30.21%
Latest news "Economy"
12:02pLow-key 'fixer' Giorgetti named Italy's economy minister
RE
12:01pGiorgia Meloni: The long climb to Italy's political summit
RE
12:00pFed's Daly: Want to step down from 75 bps increments
RE
11:59aRemy Cointreau to enter perfume market at 5,500 euros a bottle
RE
11:58aBiden says he doesn't support permanent repeal of debt limit
RE
11:57aGold jumps on Fed rate path doubts as dollar flips down
RE
11:56aJapanese yen jumps vs dollar, traders suspect intervention
RE
11:56aSpain frontloads subsidies for electric car projects as VW appears in doubt
RE
11:55aFrance's EDF says wage talks over, draft agreement with staff
RE
11:53aTwo people dead, two missing after boats collide off Dutch coast
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-Elon Musk says recession could last until 2024
2Nasdaq futures fall after Snap's ad demand alarm
3Explainer-Yen is past key 150 threshold. What's next?
4Adidas Shares Stumble After 2022 Guidance Cut
5Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap

HOT NEWS