Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Jared Kushner investment firm Affinity raises $3 billion in committed funding

12/23/2021 | 02:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump visit the Knesset in Jerusalem

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Jared Kushner's global investment firm, Affinity Partners, has raised more than $3 billion in committed funding from international investors, a person familiar with the fund-raising effort told Reuters on Thursday.

Kushner, a former top aide to former President Donald Trump who is married to his daughter, Ivanka, formed the Miami-based Affinity Partners last summer after deciding to step away from politics, and began raising money in the fall.

Kushner plans to invest in American and Israeli companies that are looking for international expansion opportunities in India, Africa, the Middle East and other parts of Asia.

Kushner's firm has received commitments of more than $3 billion, the source said, adding that he expects to continue fund-raising efforts for the next few months to close these and add potential additional commitments.

Information on specific investors was not disclosed, but Affinity was targeting American institutions and foreign investment institutions, including sovereign wealth funds and high net worth individuals.

Affinity is hoping to close its first deal in the first quarter of 2022, the source said.

The firm has hired about 20 people, including private equity veterans Bret Perlman and Asad Naqvi, and plans to focus on U.S. based investments as well as those in the Middle East.

At the Trump White House, Kushner helped broker deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in a six-month flurry last year. He also helped negotiate a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

He played a prominent role in Trump's failed 2020 reelection campaign, but has steered clear of Trump's false claims of voter fraud. Kushner tried to distance his father-in-law from fringe, far-right social media platforms after Trump was kicked off Twitter following the deadly riot on Jan. 6.

Kushner hopes to create "an investment corridor" between Israel and Saudi Arabia, by working with Israeli and Gulf companies and investors, the person said.

He has also written a book about his White House experience that is expected to be published by HarperCollins in 2022.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Heather Timmons and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Steve Holland


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.42% 529.54 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.97% 173.37 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:00pAustralia puts website accused of fake journalists on register for payment by Facebook, Google
RE
02:59pFormer Boston College student charged over boyfriend's suicide pleads guilty
RE
02:55pBiden Omicron measures too little, too late for fast-moving virus -experts
RE
02:52pCanada to delay drug price reforms by six months, cites pandemic
RE
02:52pOverwhelmed U.S. Midwest hospitals prepare for worst with Omicron
RE
02:51pEx-Minnesota police officer found guilty of manslaughter in shooting of Daunte Wright
RE
02:49pDollar edges down as risk-sensitive currencies advance
RE
02:48p'HANDS OFF' : Why some U.S. investors are pulling meme stocks from brokerages
RE
02:45pAnalysis-Omicron begins to leave mark on U.S. economy, but unlikely to derail it
RE
02:44pU.S. authorizes Merck pill as second at-home COVID-19 treatment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
2Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com..
3Elon Musk: I'm almost done with Tesla stock sales
4U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
5Wall St firms grapple with return-to-office conundrum as Omicron explod..

HOT NEWS