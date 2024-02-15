Jarvis Securities PLC - Kent, England-based provider of stock broking services - Declares first quarterly interim dividend of 1.75p per share. The company is offering a dividend reinvestment plan for the first quarter dividend. Back in November, Jarvis elected not to declare a fourth-quarter dividend, which brought its total 2023 dividend to 8.75p.

Current stock price: 70.15 pence per share, up 38% in London on Thursday morning.

12-month change: down 60%

By Hugh Cameron, Alliance News reporter

