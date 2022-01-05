Log in
Jasco Expands Enbrighten Wi-Fi Smart Home Product Line with Indoor & Outdoor Lighting, Security and Power Products

01/05/2022 | 02:09pm EST
Enbrighten Wi-Fi ecosystem to continue growing with lighting controls, surge protectors and color changing lighting solutions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneering consumer electronics and lighting company, Jasco, today announces a major expansion for its Enbrighten Wi-Fi smart home product line. The ecosystem, which originally featured both indoor and outdoor plugs, has now grown to include in-wall switches, bulbs, color changing lighting, and power products like extension cords and surge protectors.

Each product can be used to control anything from indoor and outdoor lights to household appliances both through their smartphone and through Amazon Alexa or Google Home voice assistants. With each device controlled through the Enbrighten Wi-Fi app, users can automate schedules to have maximum control over their homes. The app is projected to surpass half a million downloads this month.

“As more people take on home improvement projects, we know smart home upgrades play a key role in modernizing the home,” said Jasco CEO Cameron Trice. “Our focus is to use smart home devices to make life easier. The Enbrighten Wi-Fi line offers homeowners flexible control for every season with smart color changing lighting that delivers automated outdoor ambiance year-round.”

With one of the fastest growing smart home lines in the market today, the innovative products give homeowners maximum control, both inside and out, with the following products available:

  • Outdoor – Café lights, landscape lights, plugs and security lights
  • Indoor – In-wall switches, bulbs, plugs and flex lights
  • Power – Surge protectors, extension cords and wall taps

Products unique to the Enbrighten Wi-Fi line include a six-outlet yard stake, along with the Enbrighten Wi-Fi Café Lights, which allow users customization unlike any other product on the market. With 62 color options including six shades of white light, along with effects that can be layered onto each custom combinations, users can create nearly endless presets to give their homes a glow-up, celebrate the holidays or show their team spirit.

Jasco’s Enbrighten Wi-Fi products are available online at enbrightenwifi.com. Select products are also available nationwide at retail stores like Lowe’s and Walmart. When making an Enbrighten purchase through the website, 50% of net proceeds are donated to charities that help humanitarian causes that change and save lives around the world.

To learn more about the Enbrighten Wi-Fi product line, please visit Jasco’s Enbrighten website at www.enbrightenwifi.com.

Jasco can be found at the Consumer Electronics Show at booth #15902 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Jasco
Jasco designs and develops innovative products to simplify your life and connect your home. Jasco leads the market in lighting fixtures, lighting controls, consumer electronics, power protection and charging products. Jasco markets its products under some of the world’s most recognizable brand names and distributes them through virtually every major retailer. To learn more, visit www.byjasco.com and follow Jasco on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the blog for more information.

Media Contact
Alyssa Cohen
(321) 236-0102 ext. 233
acohen@uproarpr.com
                             
Company Contact
Kearsten Chapman
pr@byjasco.com


HOT NEWS